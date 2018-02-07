Please Pray For Stuart Stallings

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 7, 2018 – 1:28 pm -

Hello friends. Once again we would like to ask you to pray for Stuart Stallings. He is back in the hospital and scheduled to have part of his foot amputated today. So far, they plan to remove at least one toe. They aren’t sure how far they will have to cut, before reaching good tissue. Stuart ask that you specifically ask God for quick healing so that he may get back to doing what God has called him to do. Thank you so much! We know that God has this!

