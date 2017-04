Written by scoopsnews on April 3, 2017 – 9:11 am -

Prayers Needed for Doug Ford, WPIL . Doug fell at 3 am. He has been taken to Bremen Hospital via ambulance.

Please join us in praying for our friend…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related

Comments Off on Prayers Needed for Doug Ford, WPIL

Tags: Doug Ford Posted in announcements