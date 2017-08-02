Prayers for Pamela Oxenrider Taylor

Written by scoopsnews on August 2, 2017 – 8:08 am -

Prayers for Pam Taylor (The Riders) for her to be well and feeling better soon!

From Beverly, Pam’s Mom

Pam’s culture and biopsy results are in. After consults with with cardiologist and infectious disease doctors she is to report to Slidell Memorial hospital Asap. She has high level MRSA staph and needs IV treatment and cardiac monitoring. Thanks for your continuing prayers.

Join is in praying for our sweet friend!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related