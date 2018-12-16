“Rooted” with Billy Huddleston

Written by scoopsnews on December 16, 2018 – 2:10 am -

“For I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.”

Habakkuk 1:5

The book of Habakkuk may not be the first place you would look for a Christmas verse, but the Lord has impressed this one on my mind this season. In Habakkuk’s small book, we find him asking God a lot of questions that surprisingly, seem to be almost identical to the things we ask the Lord in our day and time.

To paraphrase, Habakkuk sums up the world he lived in by saying, “God, I’m looking around me and there’s nothing but trouble.”

Sound familiar?

Pay close attention to God’s reply in verse five, “For I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” In Habakkuk’s day, the work spoken of in this verse was the promise of Jesus’ birth, the Christmas story. The promise that He would come down to us when we could not go to Him. When it seemed like there was no way and no hope – God was at work. And you know what? Just because Jesus came over 2,000 years ago and grew up to die for our sins on the cross does not take away from the promise of Christmas. Instead, we are incredibly blessed because today we live in the midst of the promise. Because He has come, there is healing, hope, restoration, provision, and so much more!

That’s Christmas.

