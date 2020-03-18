Sandi Patty Needs Our Prayers

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 17, 2020 – 8:55 pm -

From Sandi Patty ..Friends – Today I received confirmation that I tested positive for COVID19. I am at home and Don and I are under quarantine for the next 14 days. I’m so impressed with how our Health Department handled my case and grateful for their attentiveness. They are working so hard right now to keep us all safe. WE MUST DO OUR PART. This is not fake news. If you are not already practicing social distancing and STAYING HOME, DO SO NOW! This is what we can all do. This is how we stop the spread. God has given us faith, but he’s also given us wisdom. He has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love, and of a sound mind. I will keep you posted as I can. (Oh! And cough in your elbow, not your hand 😬)

