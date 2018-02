Written by scoopsnews on February 4, 2018 – 6:45 pm -

SGN Scoops chats with the group back in August….. Today has been a special day filled with Memories of the Perrys.

Tracy… It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later…

Check out this special Scoops Memory…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on SGN Scoops Chats With The Perrys – Post From The Past

Tags: Perrys Posted in announcements