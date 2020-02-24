SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #1- COUNTDOWN

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown!  (MARCH 2020)

And It’s time to find out what song is the number 1 NEW RELEASE for MARCH 2020…

 

#1

 

I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory- The Old Paths

 

 

Congratulations to The Old Paths ……

Here is the Number 1 Top New Release for MARCH 2020!


