SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #1- COUNTDOWN

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)
And It’s time to find out what song is the number 1 NEW RELEASE for MARCH 2020…
#1
I Got The Grace, He Gets The Glory- The Old Paths
Congratulations to The Old Paths ……
Here is the Number 1 Top New Release for MARCH 2020!
