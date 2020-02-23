SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #20- COUNTDOWN

SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #20- COUNTDOWNWritten by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 10:14 am -
And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)
#20
Battle Cry – For You Glory
The writer of the song is Paula Probus.
Paula says, “ I have sung gospel music for as long as I can remember. I am married to my best friend Tim Probus and we have two beautiful children. We also have two grandsons, I am the Music Director and afternoon DJ for WJCR90.1FM in Upton, Kentucky. I have currently written 35 Gospel songs and I am praying God will bless me with more music to write and sing for His glory. I also have a Bachelor Degree in Psychology and I am currently working toward a Master’s Degree, in Mental Health Counseling. Music is so much a part of who I am, it is like breathing to me. I love Gospel Music and giving praise to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is Worthy!”
“Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the lord – Psalm 150:6.
