SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #20- COUNTDOWN

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)

#20

Battle Cry – For You Glory

The writer of the song is Paula Probus.

Paula says, “ I have sung gospel music for as long as I can remember. I am married to my best friend Tim Probus and we have two beautiful children. We also have two grandsons, I am the Music Director and afternoon DJ for WJCR90.1FM in Upton, Kentucky. I have currently written 35 Gospel songs and I am praying God will bless me with more music to write and sing for His glory. I also have a Bachelor Degree in Psychology and I am currently working toward a Master’s Degree, in Mental Health Counseling. Music is so much a part of who I am, it is like breathing to me. I love Gospel Music and giving praise to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is Worthy!”

“Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the lord – Psalm 150:6.

For more information on Battle Cry: HERE

