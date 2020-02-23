SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #19- COUNTDOWN

Written by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 12:07 pm -

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)

#19

The Isbell Family- Singing My Song

The Isbell Family is made up of Eric, Rachel, 18 year old daughter Autumn and 16 year old son Kaleb. Eric & Rachel will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary November 2020.

Autumn is the writer of the single, “Singing My Song.”

You are sure to enjoy this young, multi-talented and anointed family singing group from Savannah, TN. The Isbell Family excels at sharing the Gospel, bringing to their audiences a most enjoyable concert experience which is appreciated by all ages! Feel the presence of God as you worship to tight family harmonies that sound like one voice! Enjoy toe-tapping, hand-clapping instrumentals, and be inspired by encouraging testimonies and original songs written by members of the group!

For more information on The Isbell Family : HERE

