SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #18- COUNTDOWN

Written by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 1:16 pm -

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)

#18

We All Need A Savior- The Mckameys

Writer of the song, “We All Need A Savior”,

is Sheryl Farris.

Sheryl Farris (Peg and Rubens’ youngest daughter)

In a way like no other group, The McKameys have brought their anointed gospel message in song to the world for many years, and even with their recent retirement message, they are still doing it today!

For more information on The McKameys: HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related