SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #10- COUNTDOWN

Written by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 7:41 pm -

 

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown!  (MARCH 2020)

#10

Old Fashioned Way- Joyaires

Comprised of husband and wife Ernie and Debbie Peters, their real passion is singing in old time camp meetings and church jubilees although they sing concerts, conventions, and anywhere a door is opened. 


Tags:
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #10- COUNTDOWN

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.