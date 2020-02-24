SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #10- COUNTDOWN

Written by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 7:41 pm -

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)

#10

Old Fashioned Way- Joyaires

Comprised of husband and wife Ernie and Debbie Peters, their real passion is singing in old time camp meetings and church jubilees although they sing concerts, conventions, and anywhere a door is opened.

