SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #10- COUNTDOWNWritten by scoopsnews on February 23, 2020 – 7:41 pm -
And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)
#10
Old Fashioned Way- Joyaires
Comprised of husband and wife Ernie and Debbie Peters, their real passion is singing in old time camp meetings and church jubilees although they sing concerts, conventions, and anywhere a door is opened.
Tags: SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 New Releases
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #10- COUNTDOWN
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.