SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #9- COUNTDOWN

Written by scoopsnews on February 24, 2020 – 5:18 am -

And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown!  (MARCH 2020)

#9

Countless- Endless Highway

Endless Highway offers a blend of Southern Gospel, Bluegrass Gospel, Acapella, and Acoustic Music.

The single,”Countless”, which it also the title of the latest album, is the #9 New Release for March.

