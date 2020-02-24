SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #8-COUNTDOWNWritten by scoopsnews on February 24, 2020 – 6:11 am -
And now it’s time for The SGN SCOOPS Top 20 New Releases Countdown! (MARCH 2020)
#8
Just Beyond The River Jordan- Melissa Brady/ David Phelps
The single is an astounding duet with ever-talented David Phelps on the track, “Just Beyond The River Jordan.”
Find Out Who The #7 Song Is HERE
Tags: SGN SCOOPS TOP 20 New Releases
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on SGN SCOOPS TOP NEW RELEASES #8-COUNTDOWN
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.