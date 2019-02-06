SOUTHERN GOSPEL ARTISTS’ CHARITY CHOSEN AS BENEFICIARY AT HOLLYWOOD OSCAR PARTY

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on February 6, 2019 – 10:01 am -

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.- Amidst the glam of the Oscars weekend celebrating the 91st Academy Awards in February, longtime Southern Gospel artist of the LaVerne Tripp Family and Grammy Award winning producer, Robb Tripp with his wife, Shanda Tripp, accepted an invitation to the Annual ROGER NEAL OSCAR VIEWING DINNER, SUITE AND AFTER PARTY. The Tripps’ charitable organization, LOVE FROM MUSIC CITY was chosen to be one of the official beneficiaries from the star-studded event. The party will take place on Oscar Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at the World Famous, Hollywood Palladium.

Tripp said, “My roots are truly in Gospel Music and I am proud of that. I’m also excited to see where this new opportunity will lead in our efforts to help the poor and hurting. God can use any situation for His Glory.”



The Academy Awards viewing dinner is a sit-down, black tie, white glove service, five course dinner experience for the stars, their guests, sponsors, and ticket buyers. It has become one of the hottest “by invitation only” parties with over 120 celebrities expected and 600 dinner guests.

“Our event for 2019 will be our biggest yet…” “…the After Party will have live entertainment, and we’ll see nominees and winners from the Oscars stopping by to celebrate with us.” Neal said.

Traditionally, Neal’s annual Oscar Viewing Dinner Party also brings awareness and raises funds for charitable foundations. During the glamorous event, The Tripp’s, Love From Music City non-profit organization will be one of four beneficiaries receiving a donation check from Roger & Lynn Neal and partners, Maryanne and Thomas Lai.

Love From Music City (LFMC) is a charity focusing on orphans in Haiti, Foster Children in Middle Tennessee and our local Veterans. They fight hunger, shelter the homeless, promote education and establish orphanages. Shanda Tripp personally rescued two infants from trash heaps in Haiti by bringing them home to Tennessee for the urgent medical attention they so desperately needed.

Shanda Tripp responded to the Hollywood invitation by saying, “When we heard the news that LFMC had been chosen to benefit from the Oscar viewing party, we were elated! It is truly an Ephesians 3:20 moment. Our God is amazing. We are honored to walk through every door God opens on behalf of the under privileged.”



Love From Music City also partners with local businesses to host an annual Christmas Party providing toys, dinner and a night of fun for Sumner County Foster Children and their Foster Families. Mark Lowery donated a night of entertainment for the kids and Gaither Family Fest also donated towards the charity’s annual Gala in their Silent Auction.

When asked why Love From Music City was chosen as one of his beneficiaries at this Hollywood event, Neal said, “When I started my Oscar brand 24 years ago, I wanted to give a spotlight to non-profits during the highest profiled week of the year, The Academy Awards!” Neal went on to say, “…Love From Music City caught our attention and the great work they are doing to help children of all ages through clothing, food, education, and bringing the gospel of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world! We are honored to have Pastors Robb and Shanda Tripp, the founders of Love From Music City join us in Hollywood on Oscar Sunday…as we celebrate the great and amazing work they do around the world!”

To see how you can partner with Love From Music City, go online to www.lovefrommusiccity.org

