The Talleys, Finest Hour

Arden, NC – From one of Christian music’s most beloved music families, the Talleys bring their Finest Hour. With a commitment to excellence and creativity as a trademark throughout their awarded career, this new release from Horizon Records continues the groups musical legacy. Fans can pre-order the album HERE:

Finest Hour feels alive with inspired songs like “Look Up”, “Joy” and “Death Was Arrested” from proficient, award winning writers including the group’s own, Lauren Talley. Each one, curated, crafted skillfully delivered by the these Christian Music veterans.

The music runs a dynamic gamut from the quiet prayerful moments in “Jeremiah 29:11 (You Have Plans)” to those of joyful exuberance found in “Grab Your Umbrella” and “Begin Again God”. Each showing why the Talleys count so many #1 singles to their credit.

With 34 years of recordings and performances the Talley’s Finest Hour will no doubt be mentioned in the same breath with their previous career awarded highlights. Finest Hour streets March 30th.

