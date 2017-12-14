Texas Country Music Association Announces 2018 TCMA Songwriter Contest Now Open for Entries

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on December 14, 2017 – 2:37 pm -

CARTHAGE, TX — The Texas Country Music Association, Inc. announced that its annual TCMA Songwriter Contest and Awards are open for song submissions as of December 1, 2017 in both Country and Christian Country formats.

Entered songs must be original works and are judged on creativity, lyrics, melody, arrangement, originality and overall technique. Songs are reviewed in the order they are submitted so entering early is suggested. To review the rules and enter, go to www.texascountrymusic.org and choose the Songwriter contest link. Up to 5 songs may be submitted per entry form.

According to Texas Country Music Association President, Linda Wilson, the 2017 contest was a huge success. “For the 2017 TCMA Songwriter Contest we had several hundred songs submitted for both categories. It was certainly difficult to get those down to the top 10 in each format! There are so many awesome songwriters, artists and musicians who are from or who perform in Texas and it’s our job as a supporting organization to find them and work on their behalf to help get them exposure. The songwriters along with their music have gained tremendous attention, and that’s why it’s such a hit!”

The top 10 finalists of the contest will be named and recognized at the 2018 Texas Country Music Awards in the fall of 2018. There will be five Honorable Mentions, First, Second, Third and Fourth Place Runners Up, and a Final Winner that will hold the title 2018 TCMA Country Songwriter of the Year and 2018 TCMA Christian Country Songwriter of the year, respectively. The winners will have the opportunity to share the stage with top artists to perform their songs at the 2018 Texas Country Music Awards as well as other TCMA Sponsored events throughout the year.

The 2017 TCMA Country Songwriter of the Year is Justin Todd Herod for his original tune, “Songs I Wish I’d Wrote”. Kelly Kenning and Tony Ramey took home the 2017 TCMA Christian Country Songwriter of the Year in the Christian Country category for “God’s Got This”. Both winners were welcomed with standing ovations at the 2017 Texas Country Music Awards which took place on September 28 in Carthage, TX. Plans for the 2018 Texas Country Music Awards are currently underway along with many other TCMA projects for 2018 such as the Texas Country Music Showdown, a TCMA Songwriter Conference and more.

For more information and to submit songs, go to www.texascountrymusic.org/ songwriter.

