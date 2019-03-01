The Kingsmen’s “Victory Shout” is a powerful anthem

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on March 1, 2019 – 10:11 am -

Arden, North Carolina (March 1, 2019) — The Kingsmen quartet’s latest single, “Victory Shout,” is a powerful anthem rejoicing in knowing God will help win life’s toughest battles, no matter how insurmountable they seem.

“Victory Shout” is the first song released from The Kingsmen’s upcoming album of the same name, due out this spring from Horizon Records.

The Wesley Pritchard and Friends choir backs the modern harmonies of the quartet, adding richness and emotion to an already powerful song.

These lyrics from the chorus of the song are portrayed in the arrangement and bring the listener to a moment where you are completely consumed in the message of overcoming the circumstances of life even when the final outcome is uncertain.

“When I first heard the writer’s first demo of ‘Victory Shout’ written by Kenna West and Jason Cox, my choral background immediately caused me to envision a choir singing along,” says Chris Jenkins, The Kingsmen tenor vocalist. “This is an anthem that is most relevant for today. While at times, the future can look dark and it seems like struggles are around every corner, we can lift up our heads and rejoice in the interim knowing that God is up to something and He’ll soon send the answer and deliverance in our time of storm.”

With this message of hope, encouragement and triumph for Christians, “Victory Shout” reminds that with steadfast belief in God, our needs will be met in His timing.

