The Tipps Trio Signs With Lighthouse Media Group

Lighthouse Media is very delighted to announce their latest artist on their Southern Gospel roster, The Tipps Trio. For those who are unfamiliar with these artists, they are a mother- daughter trio located in the heart of Mt. Enterprise, Texas. Their ultimate goal is to share the Gospel message so that the lost will be drawn to Christ and that the redeemed will be encouraged.”

The Tipps Trio currently consists of daughters, Brittany and Jordan Tipps, along with their mother, Melanie Tipps. They have been singing since September 2011, and have shared the stage with many national groups such as Legacy Five, Mark Trammell Quartet, Chuck Wagon Gang, and the Erwins. When attending a concert, some songs you may hear are “Tell Me The Story of Jesus,” “He Said Yes,” “If That Isn’t Love,” and “Songs of Old.” Through listening to their music, you will find yourself giving God praise, for the great things He has done in your life and the things he’s gonna do.

When speaking with Andrew Brunet, owner of Lighthouse Media Group, he shares this statement: “Lighthouse Media is very thankful to be able to take on such a trio with such tight harmony, and still shares the message about a Savior who still saves, heals and delivers.”

You can find more information about The Tipps Trio via their Facebook page. For booking inquiries, you can give them a call at (903)-736-9576.

