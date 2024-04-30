BILL & GLORIA GAITHER PRESENT TWO-DAY GAITHER HOMECOMING SPECTACULAR THIS SUMMER IN ST CHARLES MO

Alexandria, IN – During the weekend of August 17 & 18, Gospel Music legends Bill and Gloria Gaither will present a Gaither Homecoming music spectacular at the Family Arena in St Charles, MO. Over the course of the two-day event, more than a dozen of Gospel Music’s most popular artists will be featured. Tickets go on sale May 3 to the general public!

Bill and Gloria Gaither have become arguably the most successful Gospel songwriting team in history, collectively penning more than 900 songs and becoming ASCAP Christian Songwriters of the Century. Over 30 years ago the two produced the very first Homecoming CD and Video. Now, three decades later the Homecoming music collection has become a phenomenon that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The series gave birth to the Gaither Homecoming concert tour, which has taken place in cities worldwide with collective attendance figures exceeding more than 1.1 million, while nearly every volume in the DVD & CD series has certified gold or platinum.

This Gaither Homecoming event unites Gospel music’s finest on stage for two exciting afternoons that are sure to delight attendees of all ages. The event will feature multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist The Gaither Vocal Band, as well as Grammy winner Jason Crabb and popular comedian Mark Lowry. Other artists scheduled to appear include The Hoppers, The Nelons, The Sound, Angela Primm, Chris Blue, Joseph Habedank, Jeff & Sheri Easter and many others.

Premier Productions and Rush Concerts, promoters of the event, are delighted to bring this exciting Gaither Homecoming to America’s heartland. “Premier had the privilege to partner with Mr Gaither to present Homecoming events worldwide for nearly a decade back in the 1990s, but in recent years, it’s very rare that Mr Gaither does events like this,” states Robyn Klass, VP of Marketing & Ticketing for Premier & Rush. “We’ve been honored to present a couple of events like this over the past few years in cities like Tulsa, OK, and Hershey, PA, and we are thrilled to partner with Family Arena in bringing this event to St Charles and the St Louis area. It’s going to be a very special weekend.”

Tickets go on sale May 3 for the general public with a special pre-sale event taking place on May 2. Patrons can sign up to be a part of the pre-sale at https://bit.ly/4b9K5aw. Make plans now to be a part of this exciting Gaither Homecoming with Bill & Gloria Gaither on Saturday & Sunday, August 17 & 18 at the Family Arena in St Charles, MO.

Find Southern Gospel News Here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

