Tonja Rose Celebrates Chart Debut & New Album Release
Franklin, TN (June 8th, 2018) – July will be a special month for Tonja Rose and BlueGrass Valley / Mansion Entertainment as there will not only be a chart debut single but the debut of a new album.
The new album was co-produced at Mansion Entertainment by Tonja Rose and John Mathis and contains 12 songs from songwriters such as Tonja, Erin Ashleigh, Jim Gaines, Sandy Carroll, Karen Staley, Tricia Walker, AJ Masters (songs recorded by Faith Hill, The Oak Ridge Boys, John Berry, etc), Ken Harrell, Phil Everly (of the Everly Brothers), John Mathis and Mark Narmore. The title cut of the album was co-written by Tonja, John Mathis and Mark Narmore (songs recorded by Josh Turner, Craig Morgan, Shenandoah and many others). This trio of songwriters also penned another song for the album, “Walking Each Other Home”, which features a duet between Tonja and Benjy Gaither. ‘Me, Jesus & The Highway’ also includes a few favorite traditional songs like “Jesus On The Mainline”, “Pass Me Not” and “Softly and Tenderly”.
Tonja recently joined Devin O’Day on The Legendary 650 WSM to talk about the album and will be the special guest artist at several concerts for the Multi-Dove Award Winning group, Selah, throughout the summer.
TRACK LISTING:
When The Mountain Can’t Be Moved
(Tonja Rose, John Mathis)
Jesus On The Mainline
(Public Domain)
Me, Jesus & The Highway
(Tonja Rose, John Mathis, Mark Narmore)
Softly And Tenderly
(Public Domain)
Standing On The Rock
(Sandy Carroll, Mark Narmore, Jim Gaines)
Pass Me Not
(Public Domain)
Walking Each Other Home (feat Benjy Gaither)
(Tonja Rose, John Mathis, Mark Narmore)
Keep Walkin’ On
(Tricia Walker, Karen Staley)
He Does
(Tonja Rose, Mark Narmore)
Hide Me Behind The Cross
(Tonja Rose, Mark Narmore)
Call On God
(AJ Masters, Ken Harrell, Phil Everly)
I’m Not Who I Use To Be
(Tonja Rose, Erin Ashleigh)
For information about Tonja Rose visit: TonjaRose.com.
