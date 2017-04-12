Update on Eli.. Please Pray!

Written by scoopsnews on April 12, 2017 – 10:45 am -

From Roger Fortner (Dad)

Here’s an update on Eli:

Just a personal update from Eli and The McKameys concerning Eli’s health — Eli has been slowly experiencing more kidney related health issues and the doctor is concerned that his body could be getting into some trouble and needs help! At this time, they will be putting in a port and starting dialysis to give him some help. We would like to say we appreciate all the prayers that have already went up for Eli and we ask that you continue praying for him, as he will be starting another transplant process in a couple of weeks! We are overwhelmed at the many friends that have stepped up and shown an interest in being tested for a possible donor. After we meet with the transplant team we will know what you will need to do! We love you! Eli said “he hopes to see you all real soon!”

