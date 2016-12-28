Update on Karen Connell

Written by scoopsnews on December 28, 2016 – 4:36 pm -

Keep Praying!

Update: Karen if feeling much better. They discovered an infection in the fluid in her abdomen and in her blood stream. They are treating the infection with antibiotics. Her kidney functioning has returned to normal and she has been walking and setting in a chair today. It looks like we will be here at UAB for several more days. Thank you to each of you who have lifted us up in prayer. By His stripes we are healed.

Chris

