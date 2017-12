Written by scoopsnews on December 29, 2017 – 2:59 pm -

From Roger Fortner

Update on Peg:

Thank you all for your prayers for Peg. She is doing good! As a matter of fact she has been up walking some today. Please continue praying for her, we are seeing progress!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related

Comments Off on Update on Peg McKamey

Tags: The Mckameys Posted in announcements