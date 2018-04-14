Urgent Prayer Request for Richie RoseWritten by scoopsnews on April 14, 2018 – 7:17 pm -
Urgent Prayer Request for Richie Rose
Our friend Richie Rose (East Ridge Boys) is in need of prayer! He was recently diagnosed with Guillian-Barre Syndrome which is an auto immune condition that causes your immune system to attack your nerves.
Richie is in ICU in Lexington, KY. Saints, please stop what you are doing now and pray.
Richie is a DJ at WKVG in Kentucky.
Tags: East Ridge Boys, Richie rose
Posted in announcements | Comments Off on Urgent Prayer Request for Richie Rose
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.