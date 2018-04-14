Written by scoopsnews on April 14, 2018 – 7:17 pm -

Urgent Prayer Request for Richie Rose

Our friend Richie Rose (East Ridge Boys) is in need of prayer! He was recently diagnosed with Guillian-Barre Syndrome which is an auto immune condition that causes your immune system to attack your nerves.

Richie is in ICU in Lexington, KY. Saints, please stop what you are doing now and pray.

Richie is a DJ at WKVG in Kentucky.

