Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend Spotlight Artist- The Bibletones

The Bibletones has achieved many accomplishments during its existence including the recordings of more than forty projects, such as videos, television programs and a weekly show in Tampa, hosted by singer, songwriter and minister, The Late Vep Ellis. The group has appeared on the Gospel Singing Jubilee, Grand Ole Opry (Sunday night), The National Quartet Convention, as well as promoted gospel concerts in South Mississippi. (Several concerts were promoted together with the “Old Gospel Man,” the late, J. G. Whitfield). In the last 52 years, the Bibletones has hosted more than 75 members, each one of them performing with unique talent. Some of the earlier members include: Paul Vinson (Dixie Echoes), Mark Flaker (Florida Boys), Tommy Atwood (Florida Boys), Billy Todd (Florida Boys), William Pippen (Naomi & the Segos), Craig Pippin (Dixie Echoes), Vaughn Thacker (Dixie Echoes), Pete Pitts (Naomi & the Segos), Tommy Randall (Plainsmen) and Mark Lanier (Poet Voice). The Bibletones Quartet performs primarily in the Southeastern U.S., with occasional dates in the Midwest and Northeast. “The Lord has blessed this ministry and allowed it to grow for the past 59 years. I hope and pray that this group will continue for another 50 years,”. “We are excited to be a part of Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend”, states owner of the group, Jack Armstrong. Here is a complete poster lineup of the artists that will be performing in Vernon. More information about Vernon Alabama’s Gospel Music Weekend: HERE