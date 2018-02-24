Weekend Word From SGN Scoops

Written by scoopsnews on February 24, 2018 – 6:25 am -

Psalm 46:10

Be still, and know that I am God.

David experienced trouble. He survived by trusting in the Lord.

David also wrote. “Meditate within your heart on your bed, and be still” (Psalm 4:4)

Many of us have lost the ability to meditate on God.

When we lay down at night, we toss and turn and worry about our problems instead of calmly meditating and trusting God.

We need to trust God. Trusting Him gives us strength to face each day with confidence…

