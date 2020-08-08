Weekend Word With Vonda Armstrong

Written by scoopsnews on August 8, 2020 – 8:41 am -

Hello Everyone! Hope you had a great week. Have you had an opportunity to speak words of life into someone this week? I would have to say that I have failed at it this week, but I had a friend speak words of love, hope, and kindness into me and it truly changed my week.

My Mother is in a nursing home facility in my hometown of Heflin, Alabama, and the dreaded virus made its way there. I let fear overtake my thoughts and really just made myself miserable. I should have been trusting Jesus I know, but the human came out and it could have ruined my entire week, but God.

1 Peter 3:10 says

For he that will love life, and see good days, let him refrain his tongue from evil, and his lips that they speak no guile.

The Bible teaches us that the tongue is very powerful.

I asked myself, “Vonda, what kind of words are you speaking?” I prayed and asked God to give me words of life to speak.

John 6:68 · Then Simon Peter answered him · Lord; · to whom shall we go? · thou hast the words of eternal life

That scripture jumped out at me! We, as Christians have the words of Eternal Life , no matter what comes our way!

Dear Jesus,

I pray today for the person reading this. I pray that you will give them words of life. Someone is Dying to hear them.

In Jesus name,

Amen

