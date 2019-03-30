Weekend Word- “You’re The Only JESUS”

Written by scoopsnews on March 30, 2019 – 6:14 am -

“But how can they call on him to save them unless they believe in him? And how can they believe in him if they have never heard about him? And how can they hear about him unless someone tells them?”

Romans 10:1

Here’s a song that says, “You’re the only Jesus some will ever see.”* Think about that for a moment. It’s a pretty sobering thought, isn’t it? Who do your friends see in you?

