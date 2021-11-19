AG Publicity Acquired by Les Butler, BMG

Nashville, TN . Butler Music Group announced today that they have acquired the popular PR firm, AG Publicity (All Gospel Publicity/AGP), from Pamela Dalsky. AG Publicity has been providing guidance for Christian artists for more than a decade. Their prestigious client list has included artists such as Karen Peck & New River, The Isaacs, High Road, Michael English, Heart2Heart, Lindsey Graham, the Promise, Faithful Crossings, Chronicle, Joy Holden, Tim and Paula Hill, and more! In addition to Christian media, they also have mainstream media placement such as USA Today, Billboard Magazine, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Nashville Scene, GACtv, Fox News, CCM, Country Music Weekly, GMA News, and more.

Les Butler, owner and CEO of Butler Music Group, states, “I’ve known Pam for some time. We’ve always had a great working relationship. She’s a straight shooter, as am I. We have some clients in common, so periodically we would have to meet and work together. Recently, during one of those conversations, she mentioned that she might like to retire and sell AG Publicity. She had no idea that I was working on several new initiatives within BMG, FMG, and my new division, REAL Southern Gospel. One of the things that would make sense to mix in with all of my existing companies would be a PR firm with not only great radio and media lists but a fan base list as well. Pam and AG had all of the above. I expressed interest in buying it, and that’s exactly what happened. As of Tuesday, November 2, 2021, I purchased AG Publicity. Pam has done a great job over the years, and we are going to work hard to make her proud! She will help us during the transition, and we are very thankful that she will be a phone call away!”

Pamela Dalsky said of the acquisition, “I could not be happier turning over AG Publicity to Les Butler. He is a man of integrity and probably the hardest working man in Southern Gospel Music. I feel that the clients are in good hands to help them go to the next level. I want to say a special thank you to my partner and dear friend, Bobbie Frye, for all the hard work and dedication she has shown to the clients and myself over the last several years.”