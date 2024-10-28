Anthem Edition’s ‘Running’ is a message of resurrection and freedom

Arden, North Carolina — “Graveyard,” their celebration of the Resurrection, is just now making its way up the Southern Gospel charts, but Sonlite Records’ Anthem Edition have so much new music on tap that they’re not waiting for the new year and their forthcoming Promises Kept EP to share some of it with fans who can’t get enough of the quartet’s gospel message and the powerful music that lifts it up.

“Running,” the third single from the EP, shines a spotlight squarely on the impressive bass vocal of Andrew Utech in a joyous take on the resurrection of Lazarus by Jesus. Produced by Roger Talley, the track dives straight into a lively percussion and guitar driven groove before Utech begins, introducing the essentials of the story before the rest of the quartet chimes in at the top of an energetic chorus built on a classic call-and-response foundation:

He went running (like a new man out of that grave)

He went shouting (like a soul who’s just been saved)

There was freedom (when the Lord broke Him out of those chains)

What a moment (what a “Praise God!” glorious day)

When He heard Jesus call his name

He went running (running) out of that grave

In the second verse, the narrator draws a striking and vivid comparison between the new life of a born-again Christian and the new life Lazarus is given, capped off by a shift in the second chorus to first person:

I went running (like Lazarus out of that grave)…

The excitement builds through a joyously unconstrained bridge, leading to a final chorus that drives the point home with one last bold flourish.

“As Lazarus comes running out of the grave,” notes the quartet’s Tim Rackley, “the song delivers a compelling message of resurrection and freedom, reminding us that through Christ, we too can run from death to life.”

“Running” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

