Caroline Owens Joins Billy Blue Publishing Family

Nashville, Tennessee — Billy Blue Publishing (BBP) is excited to welcome Caroline Owens as an exclusive songwriter to its publishing family.

Caroline has made her mark on bluegrass music with her standout vocal, musical, and songwriting abilities. She has appeared with many of today’s bluegrass greats, including Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, and more. She has quickly become an accomplished songwriter through collaborations with Bill Whyte, Dennis Duff, Donna Hughes, and others. Her debut single, “Heartbreak Train,” written by Owens, was the #1 Bluegrass Song for 2023 on the Bluegrass Borderline chart.

“I am so excited to be a part of the Billy Blue Publishing team!” exclaims Owens. “It’s been a tremendous thrill to write with so many of their gifted writers, and now to be welcomed into the fold of passionate storytellers who work tirelessly at perfecting their craft. I look forward to many more years of collaborating with these writers, along with many others, and can’t wait to dive deeper into the wonderful world of songwriting.”

Joe Dan Cornett, Creative Director of Billy Blue Publishing states, “I’m very excited to welcome Caroline Owens to the Billy Blue Publishing family. Her work ethic and attention to detail shine brightly through her songs. I have really enjoyed listening to the songs she is writing and can’t wait to work with her and get her new songs to the world!”

Started in 2019, Billy Blue Publishing has racked up five #1 songs in it short existence including Alan Bibey & Grasstowne’s “Hitchhiking to California” and Donna Ulisse’s “When I Go All Bluegrass On You.” BBP is home to many exceptional songwriters including Alan Bibey, Barry Abernathy, Ben Marshall, Bill Whyte, Bob Minner, Carson Peters, Dave Adkins, David Morris, Darrell Webb, Donna Ulisse, Eric Marshall, Jason Barie, Jerry Cole, Jim VanCleave, John Meador, Kristy Cox, Laura Leigh Jones, Mike Richards, and Rick Lang.

