Celebration of Life Service Honoring Nancy Harmon To Be Held January 14

Cleveland, TN – Nancy Harmon, a renowned gospel singer and songwriter, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2024, at the age of 85 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She died at her home in Cleveland, Tennessee, surrounded by loving caregivers.

Nancy Harmon Ministries has announced that a Celebration of Life service will be held to honor the memory of Harmon on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 1:00pm at the North Cleveland Church of God in Cleveland, TN. Family and Nancy Harmon Ministries staff will receive guests beginning at 12:00 noon.

Born on September 25, 1939, in Warrensburg, MO, Harmon was celebrated for her gospel-soulful voice and powerful, faith-filled songs, including “The Blood Bought Church,” “I’ve Come Too Far to Look Back,” and “Nothing’s Too Big for My God.”

Over her six-decade career, Harmon recorded over 45 studio and live albums, and ministered in over 4,500 churches. She mentored over a thousand young singers and musicians, shaping the next generation of gospel leaders.

The Celebration of Life service on January 14 will be officiated by Harmon’s dear friend, Bishop Tim Hill, Church of God Overseer for the State of Tennessee.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here