Changes for the Inspirationals Quartet of Texas

Nashville, TN Changes are in the wind for the Inspirationals Quartet of Texas as they gear up for a big Fall and Winter season.

Ron Wills, Inspirationals Qt, Owner/Manager/Baritone, states, “First I want to convey the significant contribution Ralph Green has made as a member of the Inspirationals Quartet. In 1972, Ralph started as the pianist then later became the lead singer for the group. I’ve always said and still believe it today that he is one of the greatest singers in gospel music, and we were privileged to have him as part of the Inspirationals. In addition to his great talent, he has a great love for the Lord and sharing his faith through his music. As we all go through changes in life, this is a time of change and a new chapter for both Ralph and the Inspirationals. We look forward to what God has in store for Ralph Green’s music and ministry as well as having him join us on some special events in the future.”

Wills continues, “The Inspirationals are very excited about the addition of Scott Brand as the new lead singer as we turn the page for the next chapter. Scott first caught our attention when he was with Gold City Quartet and then with The Perrys. He always gives a powerful and full vocal sound in every delivery of a song. He loves God and is passionate about singing for Him. We look forward to this new chapter and what the Lord has in store for us.”

Ralph Green states, “50 years with the Inspirationals Quartet. The old saying is correct, time really does fly. Some of the greatest memories of my life tie directly in with my travel and time with the Inspirationals Quartet. As far as my plans, I will serve with music as long as I have breath for it.”

Scott Brand states, “First, I want to thank Ron Wills for the incredible opportunity he has given me! I love quartet music. I always have and always will. I look forward to seeing what God is going to do in this chapter of my life, and I’m excited about being on stage with John, Ron, Don and Bryan! Hope to see all of you down the road very soon!

Les Butler, Inspirationals QT Producer and REAL Southern Label owner, states, “First, I’d like to say what a privilege it was to work with Ralph Green. I’ve been blessed to work with many great singers. Ralph is at the top of the list.”

Butler continues, “Now, I get to work with yet another amazing vocalist in Scott Brand. My, what a blessed man I am to work with the caliber of vocalists such as Scott, as well as the entire group. As I’ve said often of late, the Inspirationals Quartet of Texas is the next big thing!”

The quartet is finishing up their Christmas album that is slated to release in November.

For more information on the Inspirationals Quartet of Texas, visit them online at: theinspirationalsquartet.com

