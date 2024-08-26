CHOSEN ROAD RELEASES ONE MORE SINGLE

NASHVILLE, TENN – Following their chart-topping album, acclaimed bluegrass band, Chosen Road, has released their latest single, “I Wish I Had One More.” The track, written by esteemed songwriters Jimmy Yeary and Terry Herd features the talents of founding band members Jonathan Buckner and Zachary Alvis, along with group members Tyler Tobertson, Bradley Parsons and Chris Stockwell. The ballad captures the emotional tug one often carries when wishing they had more time with a loved one.Chosen Road’s artistic integrity and musicianship coupled with a relatable topic will surely hit home with listeners. The single is now available HERE.

“I am so thrilled that we had the opportunity to record this song, ” stated Jonathan Bucker of Chosen Road. “‘I Wish I Had One More,’ written by Jimmy Yeary and Terry Herd, captivated me the moment I heard it. It’s a song that stops you in your tracks and makes you reflect on the little moments in life that truly matter but are so easy to take for granted. The song tells the poignant story of a son who wishes for just one more day, or even one more moment, with his dad. However, it not only brought back memories of moments spent with my dad but also memories of cherished times with grandparents and other loved ones who are no longer with us.”

He continued by stating, “In today’s fast-paced society, a reminder to slow down and savor life is essential. There will come a time for all of us when we can’t pick up the phone and call a friend or loved one because they are gone. We only get one chance at life, and this song reminds me of how important it is to make the most of it with those who mean the most to us. Sometimes music has a way of saying things that we just can’t get out otherwise, and this song definitely did that for me. I hope it does the same for everyone who hears it.”

“Songs that move you. Songs that touch you. That’s what Chosen Road is all about, and “I Wish I Had One More” is gonna hit you right in the heart. I lost my Dad many years ago, and the first time I heard their recording of this song, it really hit me hard. It’s music with meaning. Do yourself a favor – turn it up and listen closely,” exclaims Jerry Salley, A&R/creative director of Thoroughbred Records.

Catch Chosen Road on tour this fall before their highly anticipated, annual sold-out Appalachian Christmas Tour! This season, they’ll be bringing their unique blend of bluegrass and gospel to incredible events like Silver Dollar City, the Pennsylvania Gospel Music Festival, the Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival, and the Kentucky Wool Festival. For more information, visit chosenroadmusic.com.

