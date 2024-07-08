CHRIS FREEMAN CELEBRATES 50 REMARKALBE YEARS IN GOSPEL MUSIC

Nashville, TN – This June marks a monumental occasion in Gospel music as Chris Freeman celebrates her 50th anniversary since embarking on her distinguished career with The Hinsons, 2006 Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees. This golden milestone is a testament to her enduring talent and dedication, as well as a celebration of the profound impact she has had on the Gospel music community. To honor this remarkable 50-year milestone, we are thrilled to announce that Chris’s acclaimed album, The Hinson Side of Me, originally released in 2016 and her only solo recording, is now available on streaming platforms for the very first time via Symphonic Distribution. Stream here.

Chris’s journey began as Chris Hawkins in 1974 when, at the age of 17, she moved from California to Nashville to join The Hinsons, a group renowned for their captivating harmonies and inspiring messages. With her powerful voice and heartfelt delivery, Chris quickly became a beloved figure in the Southern Gospel scene, winning numerous awards, including being voted the Queen of Gospel Music consecutively in 1976 and 1977, and multiple Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Alto. Chris is loved for her emotive vocal performances and genuine connection with her audience. Her singing has been described as “soul-stirring,” “profoundly moving,” and “a beacon of faith and hope.” She spent seven years recording and touring with The Hinsons, and in 1980, she married Darrell Freeman of the Ohio-based family Gospel group, The Pathways. In 1983, Chris and Darrell moved to Hendersonville, TN, becoming The Freemans. For over four decades, The Freemans have been a driving force in the world of Gospel music, infusing their Southern-Country Gospel style with rich family harmony and a timeless message. Alongside their children Misty and Caylon, and Darrell’s cousin, Joe Freeman, this powerhouse ensemble has recorded over twenty-five albums and earned numerous accolades, including multiple number one hits on the Singing News charts. They have continued to uplift and inspire audiences with their unwavering faith and musical artistry.

Chris reflects on this significant milestone, saying, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 50 years since I first joined The Hinsons. I was just 17 years old and joining them was one of the most challenging yet rewarding decisions of my life. I loved them with all my heart and learned so much during those years. Leaving them to marry Darrell was a difficult decision, but it was part of God’s plan for me. Together, Darrell and I have built a legacy with The Freemans, continuing to spread God’s word across the country. We are blessed with two wonderful children and four grandchildren, and I truly believe the best is yet to come. All I can say is, ‘My, how blessed I am.'”

The Hinson Side of Me is Chris’s first-ever solo recording, featuring mostly songs identified with her time with The Hinsons. This album highlights Chris’s roots while infusing her own unique style. She is joined by several guest artists, including the late Larry Hinson, Weston Hinson, Bo Hinson, Ronny Hinson, Mike Bowling, The Isaacs, and others, as she puts her own spin on The Hinsons classics.

The Hinson Side Of Me Track List:

Burdens Are Lifted Away (feat. Larry Hinson, Weston Hinson)

Ain’t That What It’s All About (feat. Bo Hinson, Steve Wood)

That I Could Still Go Free (Gene McDonald, Three Bridges)

Homesick To Go (feat. Mike Bowling)

How Wrong You Are (feat. Ronny Hinson, Steve Wood)

I Never Shall Forget The Day (feat. Jeremiah Yocum, Redemption Singers)

Too Many Times (feat. The Isaacs)

Call Me Gone (Larry Hinson, Weston Hinson)

I’ll Never Forget (Bonus Track 1982 The Pathways)

