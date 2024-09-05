Class of 2024 SGMA Hall of Fame Induction & Benefit Concert Tuesday September 24 At 1:30pm

You don’t want to miss this once in a lifetime day to honor our four 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees: Kelly Nelon Clark, Herb Henry, Jeff Stice & Mike Holcomb.

Tuesday, September 24th at the National Quartet Convention LeConte Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, TN at 1:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased by either calling

1-800-846-8499 Opt. 1 or online @ www.nqconline.com

New This Year! Our program is not a scripted, presentational awards program. Rather, it will primarily be a concert with the artists singing full performance sets rather than just one song and honoring our hall of fame inductees between the performance sets.

Artist singing full performance sets include:

Nelons Tribute & Reunion

Triumphant Quartet

The Hoppers

The Inspirations

Karen Peck & New River

Mylon Hayes Family

