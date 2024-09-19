Congratulations to Balsam Range and the SGN SCOOPS

|
1
|
God Knows
|
Balsam Range/Crossroads
|2
|Redeemed
|Ben Rochester/Independent
|3
|Dear Lord
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|4
|Just Beyond
|Barry Abernathy/ Billy Blue Records
|5
|I Miss Front Porches
|Tonja Rose/Independent
|6
|One Breath Away
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
|7
|These Are They
|Junior Sisk/Independent
|8
|God Already Has
|Dale Ann Bradley/Pinecastle Records
|9
|Jesus Satisfies
|Danny Roberts/Independent
|10
|Child of the King
|Daniel Grindstaff/Pinecastle Records
|11
|You’ve Been a Blessing to me
|Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|12
|There’s A Record Book
|Last Hour Bluegrass/Morning Glory Records
|13
|When I Get There
|Russell Moore and Third Time Out/Independent
|14
|Get on Board
|Williamson Branch/Billy Blue Records/New Day
|15
|The Storm Still Knows His Voice
|Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
|16
|When I Lift Up My Head
|High Road/New Day Records/New Day
|17
|Unite My Heart
|Steve Pettit Band/Independent
|18
|It’s in The Little Things
|Tim Davis/Family Music Group
|19
|Homecoming Day
|New Salem/Independent
|20
|It Was Jesus
|Rightside/Family Music
