September 20, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Balsam Range and the SGN SCOOPS

scoopsnews02 mins
Balsam Range

1

God Knows

Balsam Range/Crossroads
2 Redeemed Ben Rochester/Independent
3 Dear Lord Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records/New Day
4 Just Beyond Barry Abernathy/ Billy Blue Records
5 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Independent
6 One Breath Away Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records
7 These Are They Junior Sisk/Independent
8 God Already Has Dale Ann Bradley/Pinecastle Records
9 Jesus Satisfies Danny Roberts/Independent
10 Child of the King Daniel Grindstaff/Pinecastle Records
11 You’ve Been a Blessing to me Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day
12 There’s A Record Book Last Hour Bluegrass/Morning Glory Records
13 When I Get There Russell Moore and Third Time Out/Independent
14 Get on Board Williamson Branch/Billy Blue Records/New Day
15 The Storm Still Knows His Voice Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records
16 When I Lift Up My Head High Road/New Day Records/New Day
17 Unite My Heart Steve Pettit Band/Independent
18 It’s in The Little Things Tim Davis/Family Music Group
19 Homecoming Day New Salem/Independent
20 It Was Jesus Rightside/Family Music

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here

Find Christian TV HERE

Related News