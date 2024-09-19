Congratulations to Balsam Range and the SGN SCOOPS

1 God Knows Balsam Range/Crossroads

2 Redeemed Ben Rochester/Independent

3 Dear Lord Darin & Brooke Aldridge/Billy Blue Records/New Day

4 Just Beyond Barry Abernathy/ Billy Blue Records

5 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Independent

6 One Breath Away Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers/Billy Blue Records

7 These Are They Junior Sisk/Independent

8 God Already Has Dale Ann Bradley/Pinecastle Records

9 Jesus Satisfies Danny Roberts/Independent

10 Child of the King Daniel Grindstaff/Pinecastle Records

11 You’ve Been a Blessing to me Authentic Unlimited/Billy Blue Records/New Day

12 There’s A Record Book Last Hour Bluegrass/Morning Glory Records

13 When I Get There Russell Moore and Third Time Out/Independent

14 Get on Board Williamson Branch/Billy Blue Records/New Day

15 The Storm Still Knows His Voice Chosen Road/Thoroughbred Records

16 When I Lift Up My Head High Road/New Day Records/New Day

17 Unite My Heart Steve Pettit Band/Independent

18 It’s in The Little Things Tim Davis/Family Music Group

19 Homecoming Day New Salem/Independent