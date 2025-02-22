Congratulations to Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG March 2025

|#1
|
You’ll Find Him There
|
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|2
|Things We Cannot Change
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|3
|Grateful For The Gospel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|4
|Praise The Lord
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|5
|Rock Bottom
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|6
|When It’s Gone For Good
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|7
|Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|8
|Glory Up Ahead
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|9
|Big Ole Stone
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|10
|Jesus Walked In
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|11
|I Left It In The Water
|Southbound/Daywind
|12
|Come On Let’s Go To That Land
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|13
|What Are You Waiting For
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|14
|I’d Rather Hear Preachin’
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|15
|More Than You Know
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|16
|Graveyard
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|17
|Bigger On The Inside
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|18
|Thank You Jesus For The Blood
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|19
|On The King’s Shoulders
|Steeles/StowTown
|20
|We Still Believe
|Hyssongs/Independent
|21
|You Can’t Hurry God
|The Perrys/StowTown
|22
|Man On The Middle Cross
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|23
|When The Saints Begin To Pray
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|24
|I Just Stopped By On My Way Home
|The Kingsmen/Crossroads
|25
|If Not For Christ
|Whisnants/UIA
|26
|By Grace
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|27
|Through The Furnace Fire
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|28
|My Names Already There
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|29
|The Good, Bad and The Ugly
|Justified Qt/ARS
|30
|Family
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|31
|The Hour I First Believed
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|32
|Can He, Could He And Would He
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|33
|In The Sweet Forever
|The Littles/Independent
|34
|Jesus Leading His Children Home
|The Williamsons/Independent
|35
|Sunshine On A Cloudy Day
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|36
|Old Blind Bartimaeus
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|37
|Let Us Come Together
|Browders/Dream Big Music
|38
|Something Better
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
|39
|I Pray About It
|The Shepherds/Independent
|40
|Won’t Be Me
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|41
|No One Greater
|The Browns/StowTown
|42
|Everyday Saints
|Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
|43
|Count For Something
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|44
|Red Words
|Erwins/StowTown
|45
|Everything Good
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|46
|2nd Opinions
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|47
|Mercy River
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|48
|Life Giving Us Life
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|49
|Until Prayer Changes Me
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|50
|Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song)
|Michael Combs/Independent
|51
|One Day
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|52
|Who I He In Younder Stall
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|53
|Love Em’ Where They Are
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|54
|Covered
|Jim & Melissa Brady/StowTown
|55
|Be Ready
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|56
|Blessings Of Obedience
|Murray Galloway & Co/Independent
|57
|Gettin Ready To Go
|River’s Edge/Independent
|58
|He Sat Down
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|59
|I Remember Lost
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|60
|Child Of God
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|61
|Resurrection Morn
|The Villines Trio/Independent
|62
|He Knows The Way
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|63
|God Has Heard Your Cry
|The Taylors/StowTown
|64
|I Know There’s A Heaven
|Kramers/StowTown
|65
|Golgotha’s Call
|Bibletones/Independent
|66
|He Forgives And Forgets
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|67
|The Christ Of The Cross
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|68
|None But Jesus
|Erwins/StowTown
|69
|Praise
|Taranda Greene/StowTown
|70
|Let Go And Let God
|Spoken 4 Qt/Independent
|71
|Put A Hallelujah
|Cami Shrock/Independent
|72
|Just Keep Your Eyes On Jesus
|Adoration Qt/Independent
|73
|When God Gets A Hold Of You
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|74
|I’ll Get Over It
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|75
|All Of God’s Children
|Right Road Qt/Independent
|76
|Faith In Place
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|77
|Good Ole Gospel Song
|Kelly Garner/Independent
|78
|Who Is Like The Lord
|Daryl Williams Union/Independent
|79
|Beyond The Grave
|Big Mo/Independent
|80
|Just Beyond The Gate
|Souls Harbor/Independent
|81
|That’s What Faith Looks Like
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|82
|Moment Of Hope
|Buddy Mullins (with GVB)StowTown
|83
|Mercy Came Running
|Lifeline/Independent
|84
|Somebody’s Storm
|Fields Of Grace/FMG
|85
|Peace Is
|The Sound/Daywind
|86
|Blood Bought Child Of The King
|Exodus/Independent
|87
|Not Today
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|88
|One Touch From Jesus
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|89
|Jailhouse
|Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Reco
|90
|This Ain’t That Song
|Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
|91
|Walk By Faith
|Divinity Trio/Independent
|92
|There Ain’t No Place Like Home
|Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
|93
|God Has A Way
|Chronicle/Independent
|94
|Seated On The Throne
|Jessica Horton/Independent
|95
|Wasted Words
|Craguns/ARS/New Day
|96
|Find My Hallelujah
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|97
|A Lovely Tapestry
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|98
|Ole Brother Noah
|McCray Dove & The Dove Brothers/Independ
|99
|He’s My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|100
|This Is The Day
|Clearvision/Chapel Valley
