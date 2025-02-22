Congratulations to Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG March 2025

#1 You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

2 Things We Cannot Change LeFevre Qt/Daywind

3 Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

4 Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown

5 Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads

6 When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

7 Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus Booth Brothers/StowTown

8 Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

9 Big Ole Stone Triumphant Qt/StowTown

10 Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind

11 I Left It In The Water Southbound/Daywind

12 Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind

13 What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

14 I’d Rather Hear Preachin’ Greater Vision/Daywind

15 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent

16 Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads

17 Bigger On The Inside Legacy Five/StowTown

18 Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads

19 On The King’s Shoulders Steeles/StowTown

20 We Still Believe Hyssongs/Independent

21 You Can’t Hurry God The Perrys/StowTown

22 Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind

23 When The Saints Begin To Pray Heart 2 Heart/Independent

24 I Just Stopped By On My Way Home The Kingsmen/Crossroads

25 If Not For Christ Whisnants/UIA

26 By Grace The Lore Family/Crossroads

27 Through The Furnace Fire Sound Street/Crossroads

28 My Names Already There Inspirations/Crossroads

29 The Good, Bad and The Ugly Justified Qt/ARS

30 Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

31 The Hour I First Believed Promisedland Qt/StowTown

32 Can He, Could He And Would He Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

33 In The Sweet Forever The Littles/Independent

34 Jesus Leading His Children Home The Williamsons/Independent

35 Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

36 Old Blind Bartimaeus Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

37 Let Us Come Together Browders/Dream Big Music

38 Something Better Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent

39 I Pray About It The Shepherds/Independent

40 Won’t Be Me Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

41 No One Greater The Browns/StowTown

42 Everyday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day

43 Count For Something Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

44 Red Words Erwins/StowTown

45 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown

46 2nd Opinions Master’s Voice/Independent

47 Mercy River Down East Boys/Crossroads

48 Life Giving Us Life Peach Goldman/StowTown

49 Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

50 Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song) Michael Combs/Independent

51 One Day Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

52 Who I He In Younder Stall Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

53 Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

54 Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/StowTown

55 Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

56 Blessings Of Obedience Murray Galloway & Co/Independent

57 Gettin Ready To Go River’s Edge/Independent

58 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

59 I Remember Lost Poet Voices/StowTown

60 Child Of God Shirah Brothers/Independent

61 Resurrection Morn The Villines Trio/Independent

62 He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent

63 God Has Heard Your Cry The Taylors/StowTown

64 I Know There’s A Heaven Kramers/StowTown

65 Golgotha’s Call Bibletones/Independent

66 He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven

67 The Christ Of The Cross Ferguson Family/Independent

68 None But Jesus Erwins/StowTown

69 Praise Taranda Greene/StowTown

70 Let Go And Let God Spoken 4 Qt/Independent

71 Put A Hallelujah Cami Shrock/Independent

72 Just Keep Your Eyes On Jesus Adoration Qt/Independent

73 When God Gets A Hold Of You Battle Cry/Twelve 21

74 I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads

75 All Of God’s Children Right Road Qt/Independent

76 Faith In Place Susan Whisnant/UIA

77 Good Ole Gospel Song Kelly Garner/Independent

78 Who Is Like The Lord Daryl Williams Union/Independent

79 Beyond The Grave Big Mo/Independent

80 Just Beyond The Gate Souls Harbor/Independent

81 That’s What Faith Looks Like Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

82 Moment Of Hope Buddy Mullins (with GVB)StowTown

83 Mercy Came Running Lifeline/Independent

84 Somebody’s Storm Fields Of Grace/FMG

85 Peace Is The Sound/Daywind

86 Blood Bought Child Of The King Exodus/Independent

87 Not Today Phillips & Banks/Independent

88 One Touch From Jesus Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

89 Jailhouse Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Reco

90 This Ain’t That Song Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent

91 Walk By Faith Divinity Trio/Independent

92 There Ain’t No Place Like Home Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent

93 God Has A Way Chronicle/Independent

94 Seated On The Throne Jessica Horton/Independent

95 Wasted Words Craguns/ARS/New Day

96 Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

97 A Lovely Tapestry Mark Bishop/Crossroads

98 Ole Brother Noah McCray Dove & The Dove Brothers/Independ

99 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent