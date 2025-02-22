March 2, 2025

Congratulations to Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 SG March 2025

#1
You’ll Find Him There
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
2 Things We Cannot Change LeFevre Qt/Daywind
3 Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
4 Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown
5 Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads
6 When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
7 Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus Booth Brothers/StowTown
8 Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
9 Big Ole Stone Triumphant Qt/StowTown
10 Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind
11 I Left It In The Water Southbound/Daywind
12 Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind
13 What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
14 I’d Rather Hear Preachin’ Greater Vision/Daywind
15 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent
16 Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads
17 Bigger On The Inside Legacy Five/StowTown
18 Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads
19 On The King’s Shoulders Steeles/StowTown
20 We Still Believe Hyssongs/Independent
21 You Can’t Hurry God The Perrys/StowTown
22 Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind
23 When The Saints Begin To Pray Heart 2 Heart/Independent
24 I Just Stopped By On My Way Home The Kingsmen/Crossroads
25 If Not For Christ Whisnants/UIA
26 By Grace The Lore Family/Crossroads
27 Through The Furnace Fire Sound Street/Crossroads
28 My Names Already There Inspirations/Crossroads
29 The Good, Bad and The Ugly Justified Qt/ARS
30 Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
31 The Hour I First Believed Promisedland Qt/StowTown
32 Can He, Could He And Would He Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
33 In The Sweet Forever The Littles/Independent
34 Jesus Leading His Children Home The Williamsons/Independent
35 Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
36 Old Blind Bartimaeus Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
37 Let Us Come Together Browders/Dream Big Music
38 Something Better Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
39 I Pray About It The Shepherds/Independent
40 Won’t Be Me Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
41 No One Greater The Browns/StowTown
42 Everyday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
43 Count For Something Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
44 Red Words Erwins/StowTown
45 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown
46 2nd Opinions Master’s Voice/Independent
47 Mercy River Down East Boys/Crossroads
48 Life Giving Us Life Peach Goldman/StowTown
49 Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
50 Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song) Michael Combs/Independent
51 One Day Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
52 Who I He In Younder Stall Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
53 Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
54 Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/StowTown
55 Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
56 Blessings Of Obedience Murray Galloway & Co/Independent
57 Gettin Ready To Go River’s Edge/Independent
58 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
59 I Remember Lost Poet Voices/StowTown
60 Child Of God Shirah Brothers/Independent
61 Resurrection Morn The Villines Trio/Independent
62 He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent
63 God Has Heard Your Cry The Taylors/StowTown
64 I Know There’s A Heaven Kramers/StowTown
65 Golgotha’s Call Bibletones/Independent
66 He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven
67 The Christ Of The Cross Ferguson Family/Independent
68 None But Jesus Erwins/StowTown
69 Praise Taranda Greene/StowTown
70 Let Go And Let God Spoken 4 Qt/Independent
71 Put A Hallelujah Cami Shrock/Independent
72 Just Keep Your Eyes On Jesus Adoration Qt/Independent
73 When God Gets A Hold Of You Battle Cry/Twelve 21
74 I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads
75 All Of God’s Children Right Road Qt/Independent
76 Faith In Place Susan Whisnant/UIA
77 Good Ole Gospel Song Kelly Garner/Independent
78 Who Is Like The Lord Daryl Williams Union/Independent
79 Beyond The Grave Big Mo/Independent
80 Just Beyond The Gate Souls Harbor/Independent
81 That’s What Faith Looks Like Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
82 Moment Of Hope Buddy Mullins (with GVB)StowTown
83 Mercy Came Running Lifeline/Independent
84 Somebody’s Storm Fields Of Grace/FMG
85 Peace Is The Sound/Daywind
86 Blood Bought Child Of The King Exodus/Independent
87 Not Today Phillips & Banks/Independent
88 One Touch From Jesus Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
89 Jailhouse Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Reco
90 This Ain’t That Song Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
91 Walk By Faith Divinity Trio/Independent
92 There Ain’t No Place Like Home Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
93 God Has A Way Chronicle/Independent
94 Seated On The Throne Jessica Horton/Independent
95 Wasted Words Craguns/ARS/New Day
96 Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
97 A Lovely Tapestry Mark Bishop/Crossroads
98 Ole Brother Noah McCray Dove & The Dove Brothers/Independ
99 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
100 This Is The Day Clearvision/Chapel Valley

