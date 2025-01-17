January 19, 2025

Congratulations to Gold City and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (Southern Gospel February 2025)

scoopsnews07 mins
NEW HAVEN RECORDS ANNOUNCES NEW RELEASE FROM MULTI-AWARD WINNING QUARTET, GOLD CITY NEW ALBUM HITS STREETS OCTOBER 25

1. When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
2. Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
3. You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
4. Things We Cannot Change LeFevre Qt/Daywind
5. Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
6. Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads
7. Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown
8. More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent
9. Something To Shout About Down East Boys/Crossroads
10. Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind
11. Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus Booth Brothers/StowTown
12. Red Words Erwins/StowTown
13. I Left It In The Water Southbound/Daywind
14. Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads
15. Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind
16. Big Ole Stone Triumphant Qt/StowTown
17. Man In The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind
18. Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
19. Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads
20. When The Saints Begin To Pray Heart 2 Heart/Independent
21. The Good The Bad & Ugly Justified Qt/ARS
22. I’d Rather Hear Preachin’ Greater Vision/Daywind
23. We Still Believe Hyssongs/Independent
24. By Grace The Lore Family/Crossroads
25. On The King’s Shoulders Steeles/StowTown
26. Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
27. My Names Already There Inspirations/Crossroads
28. Bigger On The Inside Legacy Five/StowTown
29. Another Lift To Give The Guardians/Daywind
30. Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
31. I Know There’s A Heaven Kramers/StowTown
32. Through The Furnace Fire Sound Street/Crossroads
33. If Not For Christ Whisnants/UIA
34. Jesus Leading His Children Home The Williamsons/Independent
35. He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven
36. Covered Jim And Melissa Brady/StowTown
37. Why Wouldn’t I Run Lee Park Worship/Daywind
38. Jeans & Jesus The Sound/Daywind
39. He Is Good To Me The Taylors/StowTown
40. The Hour I First Believed Promisedland Qt/StowTown
41. Praise Taranda Green/StowTown
42. Getting Ready To Go River’s Edge/Independent
43. One Who Can Master’s Voice/Independent
44. You Can’t Hurry God The Perrys/StowTown
45. Here I’ll Stand REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Records
46. What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
47. When God Gets A Hold Of You Battle Cry/Twelve 21
48. Count For Something Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
49. I Just Stopped By On My Way Home The Kingsmen/Crossroads
50. I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads
51. Child Of God Shirah Brothers/Independent
52. Faith In Place Susan Whisnant/UIA
53. Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
54. He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent
55. He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
56. Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song) Michael Combs/Independent
57. Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent
58. Won’t Be Me Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
59. Everyday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
60. Come And See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
61. Let Us Come Together Browders/Dream Big Music
62. Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown
63. Resurrection Morn The Villines Trio/Independent
64. In The Sweet Forever The Littles/Independent
65. After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
66. We Win Billy Walker/Independent
67. Something Better Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
68. Big Tent Revival Freeman’s/Goldenvine Productions
69. There’s A Hole In The Heart Nelons/Daywind
70. Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown
71. One Day Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
72. Jesus 1 Devil 0 Truesong/Daywind
73. I Remember Lost Poet Voices/StowTown
74. No One Greater The Browns/StowTown
75. Blood Bought Child Of The King Exodus/Idependent
76. There Ain’t No Place Like Home Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
77. Life Giving Us Life Peach Goldman/StowTown
78. I Pray About It The Shepherds/Independent
79. Power In The Blood Of Jesus The Griffins/Independent
80. Old Blind Bartimaeus Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
81. My Bible Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
82. Ole Brother Noah McCray Dove & The Dove Brothers/Independ
83. Blessings Of Obedience Souls Harbor/Independent
84. Just Beyond The Gate Murray Galloway & Co/Independent
85. Wasted Words Craguns/ARS/New Day
86. Walk By Faith Divinity Trio/Independent
87. Somebody’s Storm Fields Of Grace/FMG
88. Jailhouse Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Reco
89. Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
90. Long Time Coming Isaiah 61/Twelve 21
91. He Will Calm The Troubled Waters Purpose/Chapel Valley
92. Moment Of Hope Buddy Mullins (with GVB)StowTown
93. He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
94. Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
95. Love One Another Westward Road/ARS/New Day
96. Not Today Phillips & Banks/Independent
97. This Is The Day Clearvision/Chapel Valley
98. Just Keep Your Eyes On Jesus Adoration Qt/Independent
99. Thank You For The Cross Matthews Family/Independent
100. Seated On The Throne Jessica Horton/Independent

