Congratulations to Gold City and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (Southern Gospel February 2025)

|1.
|When It’s Gone For Good
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|2.
|Grateful For The Gospel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|3.
|You’ll Find Him There
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|4.
|Things We Cannot Change
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|5.
|Glory Up Ahead
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|6.
|Graveyard
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|7.
|Praise The Lord
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|8.
|More Than You Know
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|9.
|Something To Shout About
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|10.
|Jesus Walked In
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|11.
|Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|12.
|Red Words
|Erwins/StowTown
|13.
|I Left It In The Water
|Southbound/Daywind
|14.
|Rock Bottom
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|15.
|Come On Let’s Go To That Land
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|16.
|Big Ole Stone
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|17.
|Man In The Middle Cross
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|18.
|Until Prayer Changes Me
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|19.
|Thank You Jesus For The Blood
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|20.
|When The Saints Begin To Pray
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|21.
|The Good The Bad & Ugly
|Justified Qt/ARS
|22.
|I’d Rather Hear Preachin’
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|23.
|We Still Believe
|Hyssongs/Independent
|24.
|By Grace
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|25.
|On The King’s Shoulders
|Steeles/StowTown
|26.
|Family
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|27.
|My Names Already There
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|28.
|Bigger On The Inside
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|29.
|Another Lift To Give
|The Guardians/Daywind
|30.
|Fall Into Place
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|31.
|I Know There’s A Heaven
|Kramers/StowTown
|32.
|Through The Furnace Fire
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|33.
|If Not For Christ
|Whisnants/UIA
|34.
|Jesus Leading His Children Home
|The Williamsons/Independent
|35.
|He Forgives And Forgets
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|36.
|Covered
|Jim And Melissa Brady/StowTown
|37.
|Why Wouldn’t I Run
|Lee Park Worship/Daywind
|38.
|Jeans & Jesus
|The Sound/Daywind
|39.
|He Is Good To Me
|The Taylors/StowTown
|40.
|The Hour I First Believed
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|41.
|Praise
|Taranda Green/StowTown
|42.
|Getting Ready To Go
|River’s Edge/Independent
|43.
|One Who Can
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|44.
|You Can’t Hurry God
|The Perrys/StowTown
|45.
|Here I’ll Stand
|REAL Southern Gospel Qt/REAL Records
|46.
|What Are You Waiting For
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|47.
|When God Gets A Hold Of You
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|48.
|Count For Something
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|49.
|I Just Stopped By On My Way Home
|The Kingsmen/Crossroads
|50.
|I’ll Get Over It
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|51.
|Child Of God
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|52.
|Faith In Place
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|53.
|Be Ready
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|54.
|He Knows The Way
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|55.
|He Sat Down
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|56.
|Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song)
|Michael Combs/Independent
|57.
|Standing Firm
|Bibletones/Independent
|58.
|Won’t Be Me
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|59.
|Everyday Saints
|Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
|60.
|Come And See
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|61.
|Let Us Come Together
|Browders/Dream Big Music
|62.
|Everything Good
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|63.
|Resurrection Morn
|The Villines Trio/Independent
|64.
|In The Sweet Forever
|The Littles/Independent
|65.
|After All
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|66.
|We Win
|Billy Walker/Independent
|67.
|Something Better
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
|68.
|Big Tent Revival
|Freeman’s/Goldenvine Productions
|69.
|There’s A Hole In The Heart
|Nelons/Daywind
|70.
|Until It Was Me
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|71.
|One Day
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|72.
|Jesus 1 Devil 0
|Truesong/Daywind
|73.
|I Remember Lost
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|74.
|No One Greater
|The Browns/StowTown
|75.
|Blood Bought Child Of The King
|Exodus/Idependent
|76.
|There Ain’t No Place Like Home
|Voice Of Truth Qt/Independent
|77.
|Life Giving Us Life
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|78.
|I Pray About It
|The Shepherds/Independent
|79.
|Power In The Blood Of Jesus
|The Griffins/Independent
|80.
|Old Blind Bartimaeus
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|81.
|My Bible
|Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
|82.
|Ole Brother Noah
|McCray Dove & The Dove Brothers/Independ
|83.
|Blessings Of Obedience
|Souls Harbor/Independent
|84.
|Just Beyond The Gate
|Murray Galloway & Co/Independent
|85.
|Wasted Words
|Craguns/ARS/New Day
|86.
|Walk By Faith
|Divinity Trio/Independent
|87.
|Somebody’s Storm
|Fields Of Grace/FMG
|88.
|Jailhouse
|Inspirationals Qt/REAL Southern Gospel Reco
|89.
|Take All Of Me
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|90.
|Long Time Coming
|Isaiah 61/Twelve 21
|91.
|He Will Calm The Troubled Waters
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|92.
|Moment Of Hope
|Buddy Mullins (with GVB)StowTown
|93.
|He’s My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|94.
|Find My Hallelujah
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|95.
|Love One Another
|Westward Road/ARS/New Day
|96.
|Not Today
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|97.
|This Is The Day
|Clearvision/Chapel Valley
|98.
|Just Keep Your Eyes On Jesus
|Adoration Qt/Independent
|99.
|Thank You For The Cross
|Matthews Family/Independent
|100.
|Seated On The Throne
|Jessica Horton/Independent
