Congratulations to Greater Vision and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 March 2023

1. Older People
Greater Vision/Daywind
|2. Music To My Ears
|Old Paths/Crossroads
|3. What The Blood Does
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|4. He Won’t Stay Gone
|Whisnants/UIA
|5. Liar,Liar
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|6. You Love, I’ll Judge
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|7. Once And For All
|Gold City/Sony Music
|8. Scars In Heaven
|Nelons/Daywind
|9. Never Not God
|The Sound/Daywind
|10. Just As Sure
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|11. Ark Of His Grace
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|12. Tell The Grave
|Perrys/StowTown
|13. When You Believe In God
|Hyssongs/Indedepent
|14. Room Full Of Stories
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|15. Stay Home
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|16. Run To The Door
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
|17. God’s Been Good
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|18. Testify
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|19. A Heaven Frame Of Mind
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|20. God Will Always Be God
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|21. A Hundred Different Altars
|Steeles/StowTown
|22. Tear Down The Walls
|Ashley Franks/Independent
|23. Whose Hands You’re In
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|24. A Different Way
REAL Southern Gospel QT/FMG/REAL Record
|25. You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken
|Wilbanks/Independent
|26. This Is For You
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|27. Celebration At The Empty Grave
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|28. When God’s Chariot Comes
|Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
|29. My Hope Is In The Blood
|Rivers Edge/Independent
|30. Voices
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|31. Sing Me There
|Kramers/StowTown
|32. Don’t Miss Jesus
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|33. Every Miracle And Mystery
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|34. He Could Love What Was Left Of Me
|Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
|35. The Story
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|36. The Keepers
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|37. One Glorious Morning
|Michael Combs/Independent
|38. Turn Your Back
|Justified QT/ARS
|39. Judas
|Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
|40. In The Sweet By And By
|Kelly Crabb/Daywind
|41. Halfway Up The Mountain
|Tribute QT/Daywind
|42. We Need Another Noah
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|43. Because He Said So
|Browders/Dream Big
|44. There Is A Mountain
|Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
|45. Not For Long
|Guardians/Daywind
|46. The Glory
|Freemans/Goldenvine Productions
|47. B-L-E-S-S-E-D
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|48. Hallelujah For The Blood
|Paid In Full/StowTown
|49. Only Passing Through
|Taylors/StowTown
|50. The Building
|Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
|51. I’ll Thank You For The Grace
|Joyaires/Independent
|52. He Is Greater Than My Need
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|53. Lost And Found
|Southbound/Daywind
|54. Heading Home
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|55. I’m Not Alone
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|56. We’re In The Same Boat
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|57. One Wide River To Cross
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|58. Gravity
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|59. I’ve Got A Friend
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|60. Never Been
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|61. Grace Said Yes
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|62. The King Eternal
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|63. I’m Gonna Stand
|Littles/Independent
|64. Well Able
|Jessica Ingram/Independent
|65. What A Way To Go
|Billy Huddleston/Independent
|66. Just Believe
|Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|67. Just A Little While
|Gloryway Qt/Independent
|68. On My Father’s Side
|Tim Menzies/Daywind
|69. Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory
|Promisedland Qt/Independent
|70. Take It And Leave It
|Debra Perry & Jadyns Call/Independent
|71. Find My Hallelujah
|Phillips And Banks/Independent
|72. Master Of The Wind
|Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs
|73. Walking On With Jesus
|Avenue/Penn Street Records
|74. Home Is Just In Sight
|ClearVision/Chapel Valley
|75. I’ll Pray My Way Through
|Chronicle/Independent
|76. Gonna Be Gone
|McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
|77. It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him
|Don Stiles/Independent
|78. Love Carried The Cross
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|79. Welcome
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|80. I Know My Savior Cares
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|81. Breakthrough
|Browns/StowTown
|82. Everybody’s Song
|Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
|83. Saved People
|Scotty Inman/StowTown
|84. Gettin Ready To Breathe
|Wes Hampton/Independent
|85. There’s Gonna Be Rain
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|86. Pray
|Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
|87. I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted
|Kim Hopper/Daywind
|88. That Heavenly Home
|Tribute QT/Daywind
|89. Blood Of Jesus
|Erwins/StowTown
|90. My Name Is Victory
|Wilbanks/Independent
|91. A Song In My Heart
|Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
|92. I Know He Can
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
|93. Forever Gone
|Sound Street/Independent
|94. The Love He Released
|Danny Funderburk/Independendt
|95. Shepherd Of My Valley
|Bates Family/Independent
|96. One Name
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|97. Go Spread The Gospel
|Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Independent
|98. God Like That
|Chitans/Crossroads
|99. I Made It Mine
|Morrison Sisters/Independent
|100. Ride That Glory Train
|Apostolic Boys/Independent