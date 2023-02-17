Congratulations to Greater Vision and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 March 2023

1. Older People Greater Vision/Daywind

2. Music To My Ears Old Paths/Crossroads

3. What The Blood Does Kingsmen/Crossroads

4. He Won’t Stay Gone Whisnants/UIA

5. Liar,Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

6. You Love, I’ll Judge Lore Family/Crossroads

7. Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music

8. Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind

9. Never Not God The Sound/Daywind

10. Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

11. Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads

12. Tell The Grave Perrys/StowTown

13. When You Believe In God Hyssongs/Indedepent

14. Room Full Of Stories Booth Brothers/StowTown

15. Stay Home Wisecarvers/Crossroads

16. Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd

17. God’s Been Good LeFevre Qt/Daywind

18. Testify Legacy Five/StowTown

19. A Heaven Frame Of Mind Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

20. God Will Always Be God Sunday Drive/StowTown

21. A Hundred Different Altars Steeles/StowTown

22. Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent

23. Whose Hands You’re In Master’s Voice/Independent

24. A Different Way REAL Southern Gospel QT/FMG/REAL Record

25. You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken Wilbanks/Independent

26. This Is For You Lauren Talley/Crossroads

27. Celebration At The Empty Grave Down East Boys/Crossroads

28. When God’s Chariot Comes Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group

29. My Hope Is In The Blood Rivers Edge/Independent

30. Voices Adam Crabb/Daywind

31. Sing Me There Kramers/StowTown

32. Don’t Miss Jesus Triumphant Qt/StowTown

33. Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown

34. He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind

35. The Story Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

36. The Keepers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

37. One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent

38. Turn Your Back Justified QT/ARS

39. Judas Joseph Habedank/ Daywind

40. In The Sweet By And By Kelly Crabb/Daywind

41. Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute QT/Daywind

42. We Need Another Noah Collingsworth Family/StowTown

43. Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big

44. There Is A Mountain Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music

45. Not For Long Guardians/Daywind

46. The Glory Freemans/Goldenvine Productions

47. B-L-E-S-S-E-D Jordan Family Band/ARS

48. Hallelujah For The Blood Paid In Full/StowTown

49. Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown

50. The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent

51. I’ll Thank You For The Grace Joyaires/Independent

52. He Is Greater Than My Need Les Butler/Family Music Group

53. Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind

54. Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent

55. I’m Not Alone Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

56. We’re In The Same Boat Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

57. One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Crossroads

58. Gravity Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

59. I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent

60. Never Been Crabb Family/Daywind

61. Grace Said Yes Journeys/Chapel Valley

62. The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

63. I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent

64. Well Able Jessica Ingram/Independent

65. What A Way To Go Billy Huddleston/Independent

66. Just Believe Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony

67. Just A Little While Gloryway Qt/Independent

68. On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind

69. Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory Promisedland Qt/Independent

70. Take It And Leave It Debra Perry & Jadyns Call/Independent

71. Find My Hallelujah Phillips And Banks/Independent

72. Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs

73. Walking On With Jesus Avenue/Penn Street Records

74. Home Is Just In Sight ClearVision/Chapel Valley

75. I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent

76. Gonna Be Gone McKamey Legacy/Crossroads

77. It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent

78. Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads

79. Welcome Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

80. I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

81. Breakthrough Browns/StowTown

82. Everybody’s Song Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records

83. Saved People Scotty Inman/StowTown

84. Gettin Ready To Breathe Wes Hampton/Independent

85. There’s Gonna Be Rain Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden

86. Pray Kenna Turner West/Crossroads

87. I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted Kim Hopper/Daywind

88. That Heavenly Home Tribute QT/Daywind

89. Blood Of Jesus Erwins/StowTown

90. My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent

91. A Song In My Heart Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent

92. I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place

93. Forever Gone Sound Street/Independent

94. The Love He Released Danny Funderburk/Independendt

95. Shepherd Of My Valley Bates Family/Independent

96. One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

97. Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Independent

98. God Like That Chitans/Crossroads

99. I Made It Mine Morrison Sisters/Independent