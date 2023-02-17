February 17, 2023

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Greater Vision and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 March 2023

scoopsnews07 mins

 

 

1. Older People
Greater Vision/Daywind
2. Music To My Ears Old Paths/Crossroads
3. What The Blood Does Kingsmen/Crossroads
4. He Won’t Stay Gone Whisnants/UIA
5. Liar,Liar Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
6. You Love, I’ll Judge Lore Family/Crossroads
7. Once And For All Gold City/Sony Music
8. Scars In Heaven Nelons/Daywind
9. Never Not God The Sound/Daywind
10. Just As Sure Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
11. Ark Of His Grace Inspirations/Crossroads
12. Tell The Grave Perrys/StowTown
13. When You Believe In God Hyssongs/Indedepent
14. Room Full Of Stories Booth Brothers/StowTown
15. Stay Home Wisecarvers/Crossroads
16. Run To The Door Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Rd
17. God’s Been Good LeFevre Qt/Daywind
18. Testify Legacy Five/StowTown
19. A Heaven Frame Of Mind Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
20. God Will Always Be God Sunday Drive/StowTown
21. A Hundred Different Altars Steeles/StowTown
22. Tear Down The Walls Ashley Franks/Independent
23. Whose Hands You’re In Master’s Voice/Independent
24. A Different Way
REAL Southern Gospel QT/FMG/REAL Record
25. You Were Never Meant To Stay Broken Wilbanks/Independent
26. This Is For You Lauren Talley/Crossroads
27. Celebration At The Empty Grave Down East Boys/Crossroads
28. When God’s Chariot Comes Old Time Preachers Qt/Family Music Group
29. My Hope Is In The Blood Rivers Edge/Independent
30. Voices Adam Crabb/Daywind
31. Sing Me There Kramers/StowTown
32. Don’t Miss Jesus Triumphant Qt/StowTown
33. Every Miracle And Mystery Zane & Donna King/StowTown
34. He Could Love What Was Left Of Me Wilburn & Wilburn/Daywind
35. The Story Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
36. The Keepers Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
37. One Glorious Morning Michael Combs/Independent
38. Turn Your Back Justified QT/ARS
39. Judas Joseph Habedank/ Daywind
40. In The Sweet By And By Kelly Crabb/Daywind
41. Halfway Up The Mountain Tribute QT/Daywind
42. We Need Another Noah Collingsworth Family/StowTown
43. Because He Said So Browders/Dream Big
44. There Is A Mountain Gaither Vocal Band/Springhouse Music
45. Not For Long Guardians/Daywind
46. The Glory Freemans/Goldenvine Productions
47. B-L-E-S-S-E-D Jordan Family Band/ARS
48. Hallelujah For The Blood Paid In Full/StowTown
49. Only Passing Through Taylors/StowTown
50. The Building Emily Ann Roberts/Independent
51. I’ll Thank You For The Grace Joyaires/Independent
52. He Is Greater Than My Need Les Butler/Family Music Group
53. Lost And Found Southbound/Daywind
54. Heading Home Tim Livingston/Independent
55. I’m Not Alone Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
56. We’re In The Same Boat Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
57. One Wide River To Cross Mark Bishop/Crossroads
58. Gravity Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
59. I’ve Got A Friend Sacred Harmony/Independent
60. Never Been Crabb Family/Daywind
61. Grace Said Yes Journeys/Chapel Valley
62. The King Eternal Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
63. I’m Gonna Stand Littles/Independent
64. Well Able Jessica Ingram/Independent
65. What A Way To Go Billy Huddleston/Independent
66. Just Believe Gordon Mote/New Haven/Provident-Sony
67. Just A Little While Gloryway Qt/Independent
68. On My Father’s Side Tim Menzies/Daywind
69. Don’t Let Me Miss The Glory Promisedland Qt/Independent
70. Take It And Leave It Debra Perry & Jadyns Call/Independent
71. Find My Hallelujah Phillips And Banks/Independent
72. Master Of The Wind Becky Isaacs Bowman/House Of Isaacs
73. Walking On With Jesus Avenue/Penn Street Records
74. Home Is Just In Sight ClearVision/Chapel Valley
75. I’ll Pray My Way Through Chronicle/Independent
76. Gonna Be Gone McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
77. It’s Not So Hard To Praise Him Don Stiles/Independent
78. Love Carried The Cross Endless Highway/Crossroads
79. Welcome Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
80. I Know My Savior Cares Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
81. Breakthrough Browns/StowTown
82. Everybody’s Song Poet Voices/Berry Hill Records
83. Saved People Scotty Inman/StowTown
84. Gettin Ready To Breathe Wes Hampton/Independent
85. There’s Gonna Be Rain Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
86. Pray Kenna Turner West/Crossroads
87. I Don’t Want To Get Adjusted Kim Hopper/Daywind
88. That Heavenly Home Tribute QT/Daywind
89. Blood Of Jesus Erwins/StowTown
90. My Name Is Victory Wilbanks/Independent
91. A Song In My Heart Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
92. I Know He Can Greg Sullivan/Resting Place
93. Forever Gone Sound Street/Independent
94. The Love He Released Danny Funderburk/Independendt
95. Shepherd Of My Valley Bates Family/Independent
96. One Name Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
97. Go Spread The Gospel Joe Mullins & Radio Ramblers/Independent
98. God Like That Chitans/Crossroads
99. I Made It Mine Morrison Sisters/Independent
100. Ride That Glory Train Apostolic Boys/Independent

Related News