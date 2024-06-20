Congratulations to The Down East Boys and the SCOOPS Top 100 July 2024

1. There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads

2. There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind

3. We Are The Church Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

4. Be The Reason Steeles/StowTown

5. God Of A Second Chance Hoppers/Hopper Music

6. Come On In Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

7. Heaven Is Happening Guardians/Daywind

8. He Bought Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads

9. God Is Listening Triumphant Qt/StowTown

10. My God Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records

11. He Pilots My Ship Tribute Qt/Daywind

12. The End Endless Highway/Crossroads

13. Dear Heavenly Father 11th Hour/Crossroads

14. Forgiven Joseph Habedank/Daywind

15. You Made The Mountain Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

16. Jesus Does Lore Family/Crossroads

17. Warmin’ Up Perrys/StowTown

18. Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind

19. He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads

20. Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent

21. Waiting For Me True Song/Daywind

22. Praying For The Prodigal The Kingsmen/Crossroads

23. Front Porch Sittin’ Zane & Donna King/StowTown

24. Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

25. Born Again Tim Livingston/Independent

26. Preach The Word Steve Ladd/ARS

27. Death Of Me Browders/Dream Big

28. There Is Hyssongs/Independent

29. Means Something To Me Tate Emmons/ARS

30. What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does Mark Bishop/Crossroads

31. Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown

32. Where You’ve Walked Lauren Talley/Crossroads

33. Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

34. You Have Always Been My Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown

35. Back To The Garden Erwins/StowTown

36. Mansions Sound Street/Crossroads

37. He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA

38. Peace Is The Sound/Daywind

39. When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

40. Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records

41. At The End Of Every Prayer Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS

42. Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent

43. Follow The Leader Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

44. Revival Broke Out Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

45. Glorious Tomorrow Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA

46. Wings Of A Dove Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations)/Daywind

47. Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind

48. In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS

49. I’m Going There Michael Combs/Independent

50. Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown

51. We Are River’s Edge/Independent

52. Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul Daryl Williams Union/Independent

53. Like Jesus Can Taranda Greene/StowTown

54. In His Hands Shepherds/Independent

55. New Name Written Down In Glory Chitans/Crossroads

56. Come And See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

57. Take Me To Water Lauren,Amber And Kenna/Crossroads

58. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records

59. Two Or Three Collingsworth Family/StowTown

60. Grace Will Lead You Home Peach Goldman/StowTown

61. Made A Mess Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

62. Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent

63. It Won’t Be Today Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

64. Ever Since 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

65. Same God Scott Brand/Independent

66. That’s What He Said Voice Of Truth/Independent

67. Set Him Free Chronicle/Independent

68. Worship The King The Allen’s/ARS

69. I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent

70. Day Of Departure 4 Calvary Qt/Independent

71. Back In The Grave Promiseland Qt/StowTown

72. Going Where He Lives The Pylant Family/Independent

73. He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent

74. l John Blackwood Brothers/Independent

75. He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

76. Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

77. Why Should I Start Doubting Now Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Recor

78. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21

79. The Auction Song The Bates Family/Independent

80. He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent

81. In The Sweet Forever Mercy’s Won/Independent

82. The Tomb Is Empty Now Browns/StowTown

83. Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent

84. We’ve Got A Song To Sing Adoration Qt/Independent

85. He Took My Place Clearvision/Chapel Valley

86. Good Things Souls Harbor/Independent

87. When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley

88. Sweet Salvation The MacCormack Family/Independent

89. He’s Been There Aaron Green/Independent

90. We Stand Redeemed Southern Plainsmen/Independent

91. The Battle Is The Lords Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent

92. He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent

93. Message Of Mercy The Williams Trio/Independent

94. New Name Written Down In Glory Avenue/Main Street

95. With Our God Dave Melton Family/Independent

96. Part Of The Family Littles/Independent

97. When I Lift Up My Head High Road/Daywind

98. Turn On The Light Villines Trio/Independent

99. Unspoken Request Vernon Greeson/Independent