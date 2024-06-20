Congratulations to The Down East Boys and the SCOOPS Top 100 July 2024

|1. There’s A Song For That
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|2. There Is A Name
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|3. We Are The Church
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|4. Be The Reason
|Steeles/StowTown
|5. God Of A Second Chance
|Hoppers/Hopper Music
|6. Come On In
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|7. Heaven Is Happening
|Guardians/Daywind
|8. He Bought Me
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|9. God Is Listening
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|10. My God
|Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
|11. He Pilots My Ship
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|12. The End
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|13. Dear Heavenly Father
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|14. Forgiven
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|15. You Made The Mountain
|Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|16. Jesus Does
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|17. Warmin’ Up
|Perrys/StowTown
|18. Middle Of Nowhere
|Southbound/Daywind
|19. He Sent Him For Me
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|20. Love Remembers
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|21. Waiting For Me
|True Song/Daywind
|22. Praying For The Prodigal
|The Kingsmen/Crossroads
|23. Front Porch Sittin’
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|24. Meet Me At The Cross
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|25. Born Again
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|26. Preach The Word
|Steve Ladd/ARS
|27. Death Of Me
|Browders/Dream Big
|28. There Is
|Hyssongs/Independent
|29. Means Something To Me
|Tate Emmons/ARS
|30. What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|31. Stand In The Storm
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|32. Where You’ve Walked
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|33. Be Ready
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|34. You Have Always Been My Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|35. Back To The Garden
|Erwins/StowTown
|36. Mansions
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|37. He Made A Way
|Whisnants/UIA
|38. Peace Is
|The Sound/Daywind
|39. When They Call My Name
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|40. Help Is On The Way
|Gold City/New Haven Records
|41. At The End Of Every Prayer
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
|42. Thinking Outside The Box
|Big Mo/Independent
|43. Follow The Leader
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|44. Revival Broke Out
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|45. Glorious Tomorrow
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|46. Wings Of A Dove
|Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations)/Daywind
|47. Your Healing Is On The Way
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|48. In God’s Time
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|49. I’m Going There
|Michael Combs/Independent
|50. Let Me Be The Well
|Kramers/StowTown
|51. We Are
|River’s Edge/Independent
|52. Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul
|Daryl Williams Union/Independent
|53. Like Jesus Can
|Taranda Greene/StowTown
|54. In His Hands
|Shepherds/Independent
|55. New Name Written Down In Glory
|Chitans/Crossroads
|56. Come And See
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|57. Take Me To Water
|Lauren,Amber And Kenna/Crossroads
|58. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
|59. Two Or Three
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|60. Grace Will Lead You Home
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|61. Made A Mess
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|62. Ready And Waiting
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|63. It Won’t Be Today
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|64. Ever Since
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|65. Same God
|Scott Brand/Independent
|66. That’s What He Said
|Voice Of Truth/Independent
|67. Set Him Free
|Chronicle/Independent
|68. Worship The King
|The Allen’s/ARS
|69. I Have A Song
|Joyaires/Independent
|70. Day Of Departure
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|71. Back In The Grave
|Promiseland Qt/StowTown
|72. Going Where He Lives
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|73. He’s My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|74. l John
|Blackwood Brothers/Independent
|75. He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|76. Fall Into Place
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|77. Why Should I Start Doubting Now
|Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Recor
|78. Just Hold On
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|79. The Auction Song
|The Bates Family/Independent
|80. He’s Already On His Way
|Old Tradition/Independent
|81. In The Sweet Forever
|Mercy’s Won/Independent
|82. The Tomb Is Empty Now
|Browns/StowTown
|83. Standing Firm
|Bibletones/Independent
|84. We’ve Got A Song To Sing
|Adoration Qt/Independent
|85. He Took My Place
|Clearvision/Chapel Valley
|86. Good Things
|Souls Harbor/Independent
|87. When All The Saints Get Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|88. Sweet Salvation
|The MacCormack Family/Independent
|89. He’s Been There
|Aaron Green/Independent
|90. We Stand Redeemed
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|91. The Battle Is The Lords
|Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
|92. He’s Still God
|Of The Day/Independent
|93. Message Of Mercy
|The Williams Trio/Independent
|94. New Name Written Down In Glory
|Avenue/Main Street
|95. With Our God
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
|96. Part Of The Family
|Littles/Independent
|97. When I Lift Up My Head
|High Road/Daywind
|98. Turn On The Light
|Villines Trio/Independent
|99. Unspoken Request
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|100. I Just Hate To Leave You Here
|Faithful Crossings/Independent
Get Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here