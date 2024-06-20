June 20, 2024

Congratulations to The Down East Boys and the SCOOPS Top 100 July 2024

Down East Boys

 

1. There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads
2. There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind
3. We Are The Church Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
4. Be The Reason Steeles/StowTown
5. God Of A Second Chance Hoppers/Hopper Music
6. Come On In Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
7. Heaven Is Happening Guardians/Daywind
8. He Bought Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads
9. God Is Listening Triumphant Qt/StowTown
10. My God Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
11. He Pilots My Ship Tribute Qt/Daywind
12. The End Endless Highway/Crossroads
13. Dear Heavenly Father 11th Hour/Crossroads
14. Forgiven Joseph Habedank/Daywind
15. You Made The Mountain Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
16. Jesus Does Lore Family/Crossroads
17. Warmin’ Up Perrys/StowTown
18. Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind
19. He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads
20. Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent
21. Waiting For Me True Song/Daywind
22. Praying For The Prodigal The Kingsmen/Crossroads
23. Front Porch Sittin’ Zane & Donna King/StowTown
24. Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
25. Born Again Tim Livingston/Independent
26. Preach The Word Steve Ladd/ARS
27. Death Of Me Browders/Dream Big
28. There Is Hyssongs/Independent
29. Means Something To Me Tate Emmons/ARS
30. What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does Mark Bishop/Crossroads
31. Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown
32. Where You’ve Walked Lauren Talley/Crossroads
33. Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
34. You Have Always Been My Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
35. Back To The Garden Erwins/StowTown
36. Mansions Sound Street/Crossroads
37. He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA
38. Peace Is The Sound/Daywind
39. When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
40. Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records
41. At The End Of Every Prayer Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
42. Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent
43. Follow The Leader Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
44. Revival Broke Out Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
45. Glorious Tomorrow Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
46. Wings Of A Dove Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations)/Daywind
47. Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind
48. In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS
49. I’m Going There Michael Combs/Independent
50. Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown
51. We Are River’s Edge/Independent
52. Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul Daryl Williams Union/Independent
53. Like Jesus Can Taranda Greene/StowTown
54. In His Hands Shepherds/Independent
55. New Name Written Down In Glory Chitans/Crossroads
56. Come And See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
57. Take Me To Water Lauren,Amber And Kenna/Crossroads
58. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
59. Two Or Three Collingsworth Family/StowTown
60. Grace Will Lead You Home Peach Goldman/StowTown
61. Made A Mess Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
62. Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent
63. It Won’t Be Today Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
64. Ever Since 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
65. Same God Scott Brand/Independent
66. That’s What He Said Voice Of Truth/Independent
67. Set Him Free Chronicle/Independent
68. Worship The King The Allen’s/ARS
69. I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent
70. Day Of Departure 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
71. Back In The Grave Promiseland Qt/StowTown
72. Going Where He Lives The Pylant Family/Independent
73. He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
74. l John Blackwood Brothers/Independent
75. He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
76. Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
77. Why Should I Start Doubting Now Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Recor
78. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21
79. The Auction Song The Bates Family/Independent
80. He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent
81. In The Sweet Forever Mercy’s Won/Independent
82. The Tomb Is Empty Now Browns/StowTown
83. Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent
84. We’ve Got A Song To Sing Adoration Qt/Independent
85. He Took My Place Clearvision/Chapel Valley
86. Good Things Souls Harbor/Independent
87. When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
88. Sweet Salvation The MacCormack Family/Independent
89. He’s Been There Aaron Green/Independent
90. We Stand Redeemed Southern Plainsmen/Independent
91. The Battle Is The Lords Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
92. He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent
93. Message Of Mercy The Williams Trio/Independent
94. New Name Written Down In Glory Avenue/Main Street
95. With Our God Dave Melton Family/Independent
96. Part Of The Family Littles/Independent
97. When I Lift Up My Head High Road/Daywind
98. Turn On The Light Villines Trio/Independent
99. Unspoken Request Vernon Greeson/Independent
100. I Just Hate To Leave You Here Faithful Crossings/Independent

