February 7, 2025

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to The Freemans and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Feb 2025

scoopsnews03 mins

This Month Song Title Artist/Label
1 Big Tent Revival Freemans/Goldenvine Production
2 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown
3 Water Grave Caleb Howard/Mansion
4 On My Knees Delnora Acoff & Bruce Hendrick/Independent
5 Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind/New Day
6 One For You Shellem Cline/Red Country
7 Jeans & Jesus The Sound/New Day Records/New Day
8 Honky Tonk Missionary Fortner Brothers 4 Christ/Independent
9 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
10 Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Spring House Music
11 We Win Billy Walker/Independent
12 Hold The Line Victoria Steelman/Independent
13 Heroes Jordan Rowe/Independent
14 Here I Am Today Shay And Michi/Independent
15 He Forgives & Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven
16 Country Faith Kristen Bearfield/ARS/New Day
17 Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown
18 What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
19 Country To The Bone Mike Leichner/Independent
20 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Independent
21 Bring Your Faith To Life Brandon Rowell/Independent
22 Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent
23 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent
24 God Did That Cody McCarver/Independent
25 All I See Greg Levox/Independent
26 Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent
27 I’ll Be Waiting For You Big Mo/Independent
28 Old Blind Bartimaeus Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
29 Blessings Of Obedience Murray Galloway & Co/Independent
30 Jesus Isn’t Done Yet Kenny Evans/Independent
31 A Lot Of Me In Him Steve Bruno Sameuls/Independent
32 Amazing Love Ray Hollis/Independent
33 Lord, Deliver Me Faithful Crossings/FMG
34 Limitless God 8th Street/Independent
35 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
36 Come Unto Me Greg Manchester/Independent
37 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
38 This Ain’t That Song Blake & Jeanna Bolderjack/Independent
39 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
40 Original Superman Tate Emmons/ARS

