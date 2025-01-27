Congratulations to The Freemans and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Feb 2025

This Month Song Title Artist/Label

1 Big Tent Revival Freemans/Goldenvine Production

2 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown

3 Water Grave Caleb Howard/Mansion

4 On My Knees Delnora Acoff & Bruce Hendrick/Independent

5 Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind/New Day

6 One For You Shellem Cline/Red Country

7 Jeans & Jesus The Sound/New Day Records/New Day

8 Honky Tonk Missionary Fortner Brothers 4 Christ/Independent

9 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

10 Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Spring House Music

11 We Win Billy Walker/Independent

12 Hold The Line Victoria Steelman/Independent

13 Heroes Jordan Rowe/Independent

14 Here I Am Today Shay And Michi/Independent

15 He Forgives & Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven

16 Country Faith Kristen Bearfield/ARS/New Day

17 Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown

18 What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

19 Country To The Bone Mike Leichner/Independent

20 I Miss Front Porches Tonja Rose/Independent

21 Bring Your Faith To Life Brandon Rowell/Independent

22 Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent

23 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent

24 God Did That Cody McCarver/Independent

25 All I See Greg Levox/Independent

26 Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent

27 I’ll Be Waiting For You Big Mo/Independent

28 Old Blind Bartimaeus Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

29 Blessings Of Obedience Murray Galloway & Co/Independent

30 Jesus Isn’t Done Yet Kenny Evans/Independent

31 A Lot Of Me In Him Steve Bruno Sameuls/Independent

32 Amazing Love Ray Hollis/Independent

33 Lord, Deliver Me Faithful Crossings/FMG

34 Limitless God 8th Street/Independent

35 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

36 Come Unto Me Greg Manchester/Independent

37 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley

38 This Ain’t That Song Blake & Jeanna Bolderjack/Independent

39 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent