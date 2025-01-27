Congratulations to The Freemans and The SGN SCOOPS Top 40 Christian Country Feb 2025

|This Month
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|1
|Big Tent Revival
|Freemans/Goldenvine Production
|2
|Everything Good
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|3
|Water Grave
|Caleb Howard/Mansion
|4
|On My Knees
|Delnora Acoff & Bruce Hendrick/Independent
|5
|Man On The Middle Cross
|Scotty Inman/Daywind/New Day
|6
|One For You
|Shellem Cline/Red Country
|7
|Jeans & Jesus
|The Sound/New Day Records/New Day
|8
|Honky Tonk Missionary
|Fortner Brothers 4 Christ/Independent
|9
|He Sat Down
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|10
|Fall Into Place
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Spring House Music
|11
|We Win
|Billy Walker/Independent
|12
|Hold The Line
|Victoria Steelman/Independent
|13
|Heroes
|Jordan Rowe/Independent
|14
|Here I Am Today
|Shay And Michi/Independent
|15
|He Forgives & Forgets
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|16
|Country Faith
|Kristen Bearfield/ARS/New Day
|17
|Until It Was Me
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|18
|What Are You Waiting For
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|19
|Country To The Bone
|Mike Leichner/Independent
|20
|I Miss Front Porches
|Tonja Rose/Independent
|21
|Bring Your Faith To Life
|Brandon Rowell/Independent
|22
|Ready And Waiting
|Chosen 4:13/Independent
|23
|More Than You Know
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|24
|God Did That
|Cody McCarver/Independent
|25
|All I See
|Greg Levox/Independent
|26
|Turn Your Eyes
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|27
|I’ll Be Waiting For You
|Big Mo/Independent
|28
|Old Blind Bartimaeus
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|29
|Blessings Of Obedience
|Murray Galloway & Co/Independent
|30
|Jesus Isn’t Done Yet
|Kenny Evans/Independent
|31
|A Lot Of Me In Him
|Steve Bruno Sameuls/Independent
|32
|Amazing Love
|Ray Hollis/Independent
|33
|Lord, Deliver Me
|Faithful Crossings/FMG
|34
|Limitless God
|8th Street/Independent
|35
|He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|36
|Come Unto Me
|Greg Manchester/Independent
|37
|When All The Saints Get Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|38
|This Ain’t That Song
|Blake & Jeanna Bolderjack/Independent
|39
|He’s My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|40
|Original Superman
|Tate Emmons/ARS
