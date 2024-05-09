May 12, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to The Guardians and the SGN SCOOPS Top 100 for May 2024

scoopsnews07 mins
The Guardians

 

1. Heaven Is Happening Guardians/Daywind
2. Help Is On The Way Gold City/New Haven Records
3. Meet Me At The Cross Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
4. There’s A Song For That Down East Boys/Crossroads
5. Stand In The Storm Booth Brothers/StowTown
6. Carry The Glorious Gospel Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
7. Grace Will Lead You Home Peach Goldman/StowTown
8. Privilege Of Prayer Whisnants/UIA
9. There Is A Name LeFevre Qt/Daywind
10. Unstoppable God Kingsmen/Crossroads
11. Come To The Well Inspirations/Crossroads
12. He Bought Me Anthem Edition/Crossroads
13. Be The Reason Steeles/StowTown
14. When They Call My Name Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
15. Back To The Garden Erwins/StowTown
16. My God Scotty Inman/Berry Hill Records
17. The End Endless Highway/Crossroads
18. Front Porch Sitting Zane & Donna King/StowTown
19. Two Or Three Collingsworth Family/StowTown
20. Love Remembers Master’s Voice/Independent
21. God Of A Second Chance Hoppers/Hopper Music
22. Let Me Be The Well Kramers/StowTown
23. You Made The Mountain Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
24. In God’s Time Jordan Family Band/ARS
25. God Is Listening Triumphant Qt/StowTown
26. We Are The Church Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
27. Follow The Leader Josh And Ashley Franks/Independent
28. At The End Of Every Prayer Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call/ARS
29. O For A Thousand Tongues Nelons/Daywind
30. Peace Is The Sound/Daywind
31. Come On In Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
32. He Pilots My Ship Tribute Qt/Daywind
33. The Rising Of The Sun McKamey Legacy/Crossroads
34. Ever Since 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
35. Mansions Sound Street/Crossroads
36. Preach The Word Steve Ladd/ARS
37. Means Something To Me Tate Emmons/ARS
38. Waiting For Me True Song/Daywind
39. God Hid A Lion Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
40. Forgiven Joseph Habedank/Daywind
41. Don’t Be Afraid Hyssongs/Independent
42. I’m Looking Ahead Bibletones/Independent
43. Warmin’ Up Perry’s/StowTown
44. Just Hold On Battle Cry/Twelve 21
45. Been With Jesus Craguns/ARS
46. Made A Mess Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
47. Every Pew Cami Shrock/Independent
48. Sheaves Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
49. Death Of Me Browders/Dream Big
50. Ready And Waiting Chosen 4:13/Independent
51. Ever Present, Ever Faithful Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
52. Thinking Outside The Box Big Mo/Independent
53. That’s What He Said Voice Of Truth/Independent
54. Soldier On Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
55. Make The Morning Worth The Midnight Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
56. Worship The King The Allen’s/ARS
57. Like Jesus Can Taranda Green/StowTown
58. Dear Heavenly Father 11th Hour/Crossroads
59. Wings Of A Dove Jonathan Wilburn (Inspirations) Daywind
60. Day Of Departure 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
61. Speak To The Mountain Vernon Greeson/Independent
62. I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent
63. Glory Hallelujahs Fill My Soul Les Butler/Family Music Group
64. Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind
65. Where You’ve Walked Lauren Talley/Crossroads
66. There’s Always A Place At The Table Sunday Drive/StowTown
67. He Will Take Care Of You The Pylant Family/Independent
68. Long Live The King Justified Qt/ARS
69. He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
70. I’m Going There Michael Combs/Independent
71. It Won’t Be Today Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
72. Take Me To The Water Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
73. We’ve Got A Song To Sing Adoration Qt/Independent
74. It Had To Be God Tim Livingston/Independent
75. Oh How Sweet Is The Victory Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Records
76. Good Things Souls Harbor/Independent
77. I Met Somebody On The Way To The Cemetary Mark Bishop/Crossroads
78. Here Comes Jesus Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
79. Cherish That Name Greater Vision/Daywind
80. He Took My Place Clear Vision/Chapel Valley
81. Set Him Free Chronicle/Independent
82. Even If I Stand Alone The Chitans/Crossroads
83. The Day The Lamb Died Shirah Brothers/Godsey Media
84. I Was There When It Happened Pathfinders/Independent
85. What The Lord Can Do Greesons/Independent
86. It’s Raining Galloway & Company/Independent
87. He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
88. l John Blackwood Brothers/Independent
89. Childlike Faith Divinity Trio/Independent
90. In The Sweet Forever Mercys Won/Independent
91. Grace Wisecarvers/Crossroads
92. Back In The Grave Promisedland Qt/StowTown
93. All Because Of Mercy Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Rec
94. God Will Never Run Out Of Blessings Jordan’s Shore/Chapel Valley
95. Sweet Salvation The MacCormack Family/Independent
96. My View From The Valley Browns/StowTown
97. Roll Back River Jordan Southern Plainsmen/Independent
98. Message Of Mercy The Williams Trio/Independent
99. New Name Written Down In Glory Avenue/Main Street
100. Living Water Bread Of Life Ben Rochester Family/Independent

