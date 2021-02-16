StowTown Records Announces New Release From The Guardians
Congratulations to The Guardians and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (March 2021)

Congratulations to the Guardians for the Number one song for March 2021!

“I Wish I Could Tell You”

Song Title Artist/Label
1 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians/StowTown
2 Salvation’s Song Taylors/StowTown
3 Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
4 What Love Down East Boys/Crossroads
5 Goliath Joseph Habedank/Daywind
6 Look At All I Lost The Old Paths/Crossroads
7 The Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
8 He Will Be God Whisnants/UIA
9 Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
10 My Home Browders/Dream Big
11 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision/Daywind
12 Child Of the King Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
13 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City/Sony
14 I Call It Home Tribute Quartet/Daywind
15 Just Drink The Water Kindgdom Heirs/Crossroads
16 We Come In The Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
17 I Know He Is Mine 11th Hour/Crossroads
18 What We Need Old Time Preacher’s Quartet/Family Music Grp
19 Keep Praying Lore Family/Crossroads
20 First Church Of Mercy The Sound/Daywind
21 The Wilderness Isaacs/Gaither Music
22 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
23 Jordan Nelons/Daywind
24 All The Way To The Gates Kramers/StowTown
25 This Same Jesus Masters Voice/Crossroads
26 Gonna Keep Livin’ Three Bridges/Crossroads
27 Hope For The World Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
28 Storm Before The Calm Heart 2 Heart/Independent
29 He Rescued Me Endless Highway/Crossroads
30 Time To Pray Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
31 Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus Justified/Independent
32 What Livin Is Lance Driskell/Independent
33 Always Enough Bowling Family/Independent
34 Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
35 Sing Joy To The World Sacred Harmony/Independent
36 Deliver Again Foresters/Independent
37 Movin’ On Bibletones/Independent
38 They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of my Heart Michael Combs/Independent
39 You Gotta Have A Song Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
40 Nobody Erwins/StowTown
41 Give Them Jesus Williamsons/Family Music Group
42 He Walked Out Triumphant Quartet/StowTown
43 Walk Me Through Perrys/StowTown
44 Born Sunday Drive/Crossroads
45 When You Pray, Pray For America MARK209/Independent
46 What Grace Can Do Phillips Family/Independent
47 Rescue Story Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
48 Passing It On Browns/StowTown
49 I’ll Put On A Crown Folenius/Independent
50 Made Right Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
51 Clean Adam Crabb/Daywind
52 It Runs In The Family Collingsworth Family/StowTown
53 This Side of Heaven Michael Booth/Daywind
54 Come On Back Pardoned/Mansion
55 Jesus In The Boat A’men Quartet/Independent
56 Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
57 When Jesus Walked By Answered Prayer/Independent
58 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn& Wilburn/Daywind
59 Looks Like Jesus To Me Talleys/Crossroads
60 All That I Need Paul James Sound/Indepenedent
61 Wake Up Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
62 Through It All Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
63 This Ship Was Made To Sail Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
64 Run To Him Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
65 God’s Not Dead Dixie Echoes/Independent
66 Good News Wilbanks/Independent
67 Hard Times Zane & Donna King/StowTown
68 End Of The Story GloryWay Quartet/Independent
69 Thankful & Sincere Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
70 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads
71 Glory Steeles/StowTown
72 Righteousness Exalts A Nation Blackwood Brothers Quartet/Daywind
73 Sparrows & Lillies Charlotte Richie/Gaither Music
74 New Day, Same God Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
75 Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley
76 Jesus Is Lord Butler,Hughes, & Hayes/Independent
77 Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Janet Paschal/Gaither Music
78 He Still Moves Mountains For Me Purpose/Chapel Valley
79 On My Knees Doug Corum/Independent
80 You Are Still Father Walkers/Mansion
81 When He Washed My Sins Away Pine Ridge Boys/Classic Artists Records
82 I Like Southern Gospel Style The Best Les Butler/Family Music Group
83 Going On Home Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent
84 Give It To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
85 Garden Of My Heart Barber Family/Independent
86 Old Rugged Cross Chronicle/Independent
87 Walking In The Spirit Williamson Branch/Pinecastle
88 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
89 What A Day Legacy Five/Daywind
90 Another Soul Is Saved Sounds Of Jericho/Song Garden
91 Whatcha Gonna Do Tony Alan Bates/Independent
92 Hallelujah, What A Savior Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads
93 I’m Working On A Building Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
94 Merciful To Me Soul’s Harbor/Independent
95 Remember His Faithfulness Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind
96 The Beatitudes Song River’s Edge/Independent
97 Born Again Sunday Drive/Crossroads
98 Potter’s Wheel Wisecarvers/Crossroads
99 Get On The Wheel Hope’s Journey/Independent
100 There Is Love Cana’s Voice/StowTown