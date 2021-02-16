Congratulations to The Guardians and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (March 2021)
Congratulations to the Guardians for the Number one song for March 2021!
“I Wish I Could Tell You”
|Song Title
|Artist/Label
|1
|I Wish I Could Tell You
|Guardians/StowTown
|2
|Salvation’s Song
|Taylors/StowTown
|3
|Practice What You’re Preaching
|LeFevre Quartet/Daywind
|4
|What Love
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|5
|Goliath
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|6
|Look At All I Lost
|The Old Paths/Crossroads
|7
|The Hem Of His Garment
|Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road
|8
|He Will Be God
|Whisnants/UIA
|9
|Turn To The Cross
|Hyssongs/Chapel Valley
|10
|My Home
|Browders/Dream Big
|11
|I’ve Been Washed Clean
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|12
|Child Of the King
|Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music
|13
|I Will Not Be Shaken
|Gold City/Sony
|14
|I Call It Home
|Tribute Quartet/Daywind
|15
|Just Drink The Water
|Kindgdom Heirs/Crossroads
|16
|We Come In The Name of Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family/Independent
|17
|I Know He Is Mine
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|18
|What We Need
|Old Time Preacher’s Quartet/Family Music Grp
|19
|Keep Praying
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|20
|First Church Of Mercy
|The Sound/Daywind
|21
|The Wilderness
|Isaacs/Gaither Music
|22
|How Good Does Grace Feel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|23
|Jordan
|Nelons/Daywind
|24
|All The Way To The Gates
|Kramers/StowTown
|25
|This Same Jesus
|Masters Voice/Crossroads
|26
|Gonna Keep Livin’
|Three Bridges/Crossroads
|27
|Hope For The World
|Jordan Family Band/Crossroads
|28
|Storm Before The Calm
|Heart 2 Heart/Independent
|29
|He Rescued Me
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|30
|Time To Pray
|Gordon Mote/Gaither Music
|31
|Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus
|Justified/Independent
|32
|What Livin Is
|Lance Driskell/Independent
|33
|Always Enough
|Bowling Family/Independent
|34
|Send It On Down The Nile
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|35
|Sing Joy To The World
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|36
|Deliver Again
|Foresters/Independent
|37
|Movin’ On
|Bibletones/Independent
|38
|They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of my Heart
|Michael Combs/Independent
|39
|You Gotta Have A Song
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|40
|Nobody
|Erwins/StowTown
|41
|Give Them Jesus
|Williamsons/Family Music Group
|42
|He Walked Out
|Triumphant Quartet/StowTown
|43
|Walk Me Through
|Perrys/StowTown
|44
|Born
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|45
|When You Pray, Pray For America
|MARK209/Independent
|46
|What Grace Can Do
|Phillips Family/Independent
|47
|Rescue Story
|Fields of Grace/Family Music Group
|48
|Passing It On
|Browns/StowTown
|49
|I’ll Put On A Crown
|Folenius/Independent
|50
|Made Right
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|51
|Clean
|Adam Crabb/Daywind
|52
|It Runs In The Family
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|53
|This Side of Heaven
|Michael Booth/Daywind
|54
|Come On Back
|Pardoned/Mansion
|55
|Jesus In The Boat
|A’men Quartet/Independent
|56
|Three Men On A Mountain
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|57
|When Jesus Walked By
|Answered Prayer/Independent
|58
|Hallelujah Homecoming
|Wilburn& Wilburn/Daywind
|59
|Looks Like Jesus To Me
|Talleys/Crossroads
|60
|All That I Need
|Paul James Sound/Indepenedent
|61
|Wake Up
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|62
|Through It All
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden
|63
|This Ship Was Made To Sail
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|64
|Run To Him
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|65
|God’s Not Dead
|Dixie Echoes/Independent
|66
|Good News
|Wilbanks/Independent
|67
|Hard Times
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|68
|End Of The Story
|GloryWay Quartet/Independent
|69
|Thankful & Sincere
|Isbell Family/Chapel Valley
|70
|I’m Traveling On
|Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads
|71
|Glory
|Steeles/StowTown
|72
|Righteousness Exalts A Nation
|Blackwood Brothers Quartet/Daywind
|73
|Sparrows & Lillies
|Charlotte Richie/Gaither Music
|74
|New Day, Same God
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|75
|Here I Go Again
|Journeys/Chapel Valley
|76
|Jesus Is Lord
|Butler,Hughes, & Hayes/Independent
|77
|Everything’s Gonna Be Alright
|Janet Paschal/Gaither Music
|78
|He Still Moves Mountains For Me
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|79
|On My Knees
|Doug Corum/Independent
|80
|You Are Still Father
|Walkers/Mansion
|81
|When He Washed My Sins Away
|Pine Ridge Boys/Classic Artists Records
|82
|I Like Southern Gospel Style The Best
|Les Butler/Family Music Group
|83
|Going On Home
|Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent
|84
|Give It To Jesus
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|85
|Garden Of My Heart
|Barber Family/Independent
|86
|Old Rugged Cross
|Chronicle/Independent
|87
|Walking In The Spirit
|Williamson Branch/Pinecastle
|88
|Little Things
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|89
|What A Day
|Legacy Five/Daywind
|90
|Another Soul Is Saved
|Sounds Of Jericho/Song Garden
|91
|Whatcha Gonna Do
|Tony Alan Bates/Independent
|92
|Hallelujah, What A Savior
|Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads
|93
|I’m Working On A Building
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|94
|Merciful To Me
|Soul’s Harbor/Independent
|95
|Remember His Faithfulness
|Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind
|96
|The Beatitudes Song
|River’s Edge/Independent
|97
|Born Again
|Sunday Drive/Crossroads
|98
|Potter’s Wheel
|Wisecarvers/Crossroads
|99
|Get On The Wheel
|Hope’s Journey/Independent
|100
|There Is Love
|Cana’s Voice/StowTown