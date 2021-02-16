Congratulations to The Guardians and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 (March 2021)

Congratulations to the Guardians for the Number one song for March 2021!

“I Wish I Could Tell You”

Song Title Artist/Label 1 I Wish I Could Tell You Guardians/StowTown 2 Salvation’s Song Taylors/StowTown 3 Practice What You’re Preaching LeFevre Quartet/Daywind 4 What Love Down East Boys/Crossroads 5 Goliath Joseph Habedank/Daywind 6 Look At All I Lost The Old Paths/Crossroads 7 The Hem Of His Garment Mark Trammell Quartet/Crimson Road 8 He Will Be God Whisnants/UIA 9 Turn To The Cross Hyssongs/Chapel Valley 10 My Home Browders/Dream Big 11 I’ve Been Washed Clean Greater Vision/Daywind 12 Child Of the King Gaither Vocal Band/Gaither Music 13 I Will Not Be Shaken Gold City/Sony 14 I Call It Home Tribute Quartet/Daywind 15 Just Drink The Water Kindgdom Heirs/Crossroads 16 We Come In The Name of Jesus Mylon Hayes Family/Independent 17 I Know He Is Mine 11th Hour/Crossroads 18 What We Need Old Time Preacher’s Quartet/Family Music Grp 19 Keep Praying Lore Family/Crossroads 20 First Church Of Mercy The Sound/Daywind 21 The Wilderness Isaacs/Gaither Music 22 How Good Does Grace Feel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind 23 Jordan Nelons/Daywind 24 All The Way To The Gates Kramers/StowTown 25 This Same Jesus Masters Voice/Crossroads 26 Gonna Keep Livin’ Three Bridges/Crossroads 27 Hope For The World Jordan Family Band/Crossroads 28 Storm Before The Calm Heart 2 Heart/Independent 29 He Rescued Me Endless Highway/Crossroads 30 Time To Pray Gordon Mote/Gaither Music 31 Don’t Be Caught Dead Without Jesus Justified/Independent 32 What Livin Is Lance Driskell/Independent 33 Always Enough Bowling Family/Independent 34 Send It On Down The Nile Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music 35 Sing Joy To The World Sacred Harmony/Independent 36 Deliver Again Foresters/Independent 37 Movin’ On Bibletones/Independent 38 They’ll Never Take Jesus Out Of my Heart Michael Combs/Independent 39 You Gotta Have A Song Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind 40 Nobody Erwins/StowTown 41 Give Them Jesus Williamsons/Family Music Group 42 He Walked Out Triumphant Quartet/StowTown 43 Walk Me Through Perrys/StowTown 44 Born Sunday Drive/Crossroads 45 When You Pray, Pray For America MARK209/Independent 46 What Grace Can Do Phillips Family/Independent 47 Rescue Story Fields of Grace/Family Music Group 48 Passing It On Browns/StowTown 49 I’ll Put On A Crown Folenius/Independent 50 Made Right Karen Peck & New River/Daywind 51 Clean Adam Crabb/Daywind 52 It Runs In The Family Collingsworth Family/StowTown 53 This Side of Heaven Michael Booth/Daywind 54 Come On Back Pardoned/Mansion 55 Jesus In The Boat A’men Quartet/Independent 56 Three Men On A Mountain Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown 57 When Jesus Walked By Answered Prayer/Independent 58 Hallelujah Homecoming Wilburn& Wilburn/Daywind 59 Looks Like Jesus To Me Talleys/Crossroads 60 All That I Need Paul James Sound/Indepenedent 61 Wake Up Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown 62 Through It All Mark Dubbeld Family/Song Garden 63 This Ship Was Made To Sail Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music 64 Run To Him Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads 65 God’s Not Dead Dixie Echoes/Independent 66 Good News Wilbanks/Independent 67 Hard Times Zane & Donna King/StowTown 68 End Of The Story GloryWay Quartet/Independent 69 Thankful & Sincere Isbell Family/Chapel Valley 70 I’m Traveling On Carolina Boys Quartet/Crossroads 71 Glory Steeles/StowTown 72 Righteousness Exalts A Nation Blackwood Brothers Quartet/Daywind 73 Sparrows & Lillies Charlotte Richie/Gaither Music 74 New Day, Same God Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA 75 Here I Go Again Journeys/Chapel Valley 76 Jesus Is Lord Butler,Hughes, & Hayes/Independent 77 Everything’s Gonna Be Alright Janet Paschal/Gaither Music 78 He Still Moves Mountains For Me Purpose/Chapel Valley 79 On My Knees Doug Corum/Independent 80 You Are Still Father Walkers/Mansion 81 When He Washed My Sins Away Pine Ridge Boys/Classic Artists Records 82 I Like Southern Gospel Style The Best Les Butler/Family Music Group 83 Going On Home Butler Brothers Quartet/Independent 84 Give It To Jesus 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads 85 Garden Of My Heart Barber Family/Independent 86 Old Rugged Cross Chronicle/Independent 87 Walking In The Spirit Williamson Branch/Pinecastle 88 Little Things Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley 89 What A Day Legacy Five/Daywind 90 Another Soul Is Saved Sounds Of Jericho/Song Garden 91 Whatcha Gonna Do Tony Alan Bates/Independent 92 Hallelujah, What A Savior Soul’d Out Quartet/Crossroads 93 I’m Working On A Building Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley 94 Merciful To Me Soul’s Harbor/Independent 95 Remember His Faithfulness Riley Harrison Clark/Daywind 96 The Beatitudes Song River’s Edge/Independent 97 Born Again Sunday Drive/Crossroads 98 Potter’s Wheel Wisecarvers/Crossroads 99 Get On The Wheel Hope’s Journey/Independent 100 There Is Love Cana’s Voice/StowTown