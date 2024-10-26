Congratulations to The Nelons and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel November

1 There’s A Hole In The Heart The Nelons/Daywind

2 Storms I Never See Peach Goldman/StowTown

3 After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

4 Red Words Erwins/StowTown

5 He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads

6 Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

7 He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA

8 Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

9 Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind

10 Something To Shout About Down East Boys/Crossroads

11 Come & See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

12 Praying For The Prodigal Kingsmen/Crossroads

13 It Won’t Be Long Poet Voices/StowTown

14 Another Life To Give The Guardians/Daywind

15 The Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind

16 Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

17 He’s Good To Me The Taylors/StowTown

18 He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven

19 Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads

20 Through The Furnace Sound Street/Crossroads

21 Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown

22 Jesus And Jeans The Sound/Daywind

23 Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent

24 Breaking Boundaries Sunday Drive/StowTown

25 I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads

26 Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

27 You Have Always Been My Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown

28 Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

29 There Is Hyssongs/Independent

30 Revival Broke Out Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

31 When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

32 You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

33 Things We Cannot See LeFevre Qt/Daywind

34 The God Who Never Leaves Gloryway/Twelve21

35 I Know There’s A Heaven Kramers/StowTown

36 What I Don’t Know How To Do Mark Bishop/Crossroads

37 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown

38 One Who Can Master’s Voice/Independent

39 When The Saints Begin To Pray Heart To Heart/Independent

40 Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

41 Jesus 1 Death 0 True Song/Daywind

42 Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

43 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent

44 Walk On Water Crabb Family/Daywind

45 Jesus Does Lore Family/Crossroads

46 Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown

47 Blood Bought Child Of The King Exodus/Independent

48 Where Shall I Be Chronicle/Independent

49 It’s Good To Be Here Again New Road 2/Chapel Valley

50 Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

51 Forgiven Joseph Habedank/Daywind

52 Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind

53 Warmin Up Perrys/StowTown

54 Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul Daryl Williams Union/Independent

55 Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads

56 Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent

57 Jesus Leading His Children Home The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

58 Cross Over Allen’s/ARS

59 My Bible Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records

60 The Sound Of His Voice Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS/New Day

61 Praise Taranda Green/StowTown

62 Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads

63 Ole Brother Noah McCray Dove & The Dove Bros/Independent

64 What Are You Waiting On Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

65 Jailhouse Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent

66 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

67 Part Of The Family The Littles/Independent

68 Big Tent Revival Freemans/Goldenvine Productions

69 Shoulder To Shoulder Chitans/Crossroads

70 The Day I Get Home Kelly Garner/Independent

71 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

72 Won’t Be Me Lauren,Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

73 Before & After Murray Galloway & Company/Independent

74 Throught The Scars The Promise/Independent

75 I’ve Got More To Go To Heaven For Believers Voice/Independent

76 Unspoken Request Vernon Greeson/Independent

77 I’ll Be Waiting For You Big Mo/Independent

78 Jesus In Me Life Line/Independent

79 This Is The Day Clearvision/Chapel Valley

80 He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent

81 On A Day Like This Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley

82 Normal Isn’t Coming Back Brenda Denney Rhoades/Independent

83 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent

84 Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

85 Faith In Place Susan Whisnant/UIA

86 Man On The Middle Cross Living Faith Quartet/Independent

87 Resurrection Morn Villines Trio/Independent

88 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley

89 He’s Been There Aaron Green/Independent

90 He Will Calm The Troubled Waters Purpose/Chapel Valley

91 On The King’s Shoulders Steeles/StowTown

92 Long Time Coming Isaiah 61/Independent

93 Why Wouldn’t I Run Lee Park Worship/Independent

94 Love Me Back To Life Jordan Family Band/ARS

95 He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent

96 He’s Got The Victory Siler Family/Independent

97 We Stand Redeemed Southern Plainsmen/Independent

98 Original Superman Tate Emmons/Independent

99 When God Gets A Hold Of You Battle Cry/Twelve 21