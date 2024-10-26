Congratulations to The Nelons and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel November

|1
|There’s A Hole In The Heart
|The Nelons/Daywind
|2
|Storms I Never See
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|3
|After All
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|4
|Red Words
|Erwins/StowTown
|5
|He Sent Him For Me
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|6
|Be Ready
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|7
|He Made A Way
|Whisnants/UIA
|8
|Fall Into Place
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|9
|Your Healing Is On The Way
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|10
|Something To Shout About
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|11
|Come & See
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|12
|Praying For The Prodigal
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|13
|It Won’t Be Long
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|14
|Another Life To Give
|The Guardians/Daywind
|15
|The Man On The Middle Cross
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|16
|Until Prayer Changes Me
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|17
|He’s Good To Me
|The Taylors/StowTown
|18
|He Forgives And Forgets
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|19
|Graveyard
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|20
|Through The Furnace
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|21
|Praise The Lord
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|22
|Jesus And Jeans
|The Sound/Daywind
|23
|Standing Firm
|Bibletones/Independent
|24
|Breaking Boundaries
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|25
|I’ll Get Over It
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|26
|Covered
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|27
|You Have Always Been My Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|28
|Take All Of Me
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|29
|There Is
|Hyssongs/Independent
|30
|Revival Broke Out
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|31
|When It’s Gone For Good
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|32
|You’ll Find Him There
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|33
|Things We Cannot See
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|34
|The God Who Never Leaves
|Gloryway/Twelve21
|35
|I Know There’s A Heaven
|Kramers/StowTown
|36
|What I Don’t Know How To Do
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|37
|Everything Good
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|38
|One Who Can
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|39
|When The Saints Begin To Pray
|Heart To Heart/Independent
|40
|Family
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|41
|Jesus 1 Death 0
|True Song/Daywind
|42
|Find My Hallelujah
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|43
|More Than You Know
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|44
|Walk On Water
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|45
|Jesus Does
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|46
|Until It Was Me
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|47
|Blood Bought Child Of The King
|Exodus/Independent
|48
|Where Shall I Be
|Chronicle/Independent
|49
|It’s Good To Be Here Again
|New Road 2/Chapel Valley
|50
|Grateful For The Gospel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|51
|Forgiven
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|52
|Middle Of Nowhere
|Southbound/Daywind
|53
|Warmin Up
|Perrys/StowTown
|54
|Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul
|Daryl Williams Union/Independent
|55
|Thank You Jesus For The Blood
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|56
|Turn Your Eyes
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|57
|Jesus Leading His Children Home
|The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|58
|Cross Over
|Allen’s/ARS
|59
|My Bible
|Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
|60
|The Sound Of His Voice
|Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS/New Day
|61
|Praise
|Taranda Green/StowTown
|62
|Rock Bottom
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|63
|Ole Brother Noah
|McCray Dove & The Dove Bros/Independent
|64
|What Are You Waiting On
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|65
|Jailhouse
|Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
|66
|He Sat Down
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|67
|Part Of The Family
|The Littles/Independent
|68
|Big Tent Revival
|Freemans/Goldenvine Productions
|69
|Shoulder To Shoulder
|Chitans/Crossroads
|70
|The Day I Get Home
|Kelly Garner/Independent
|71
|He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|72
|Won’t Be Me
|Lauren,Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|73
|Before & After
|Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
|74
|Throught The Scars
|The Promise/Independent
|75
|I’ve Got More To Go To Heaven For
|Believers Voice/Independent
|76
|Unspoken Request
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|77
|I’ll Be Waiting For You
|Big Mo/Independent
|78
|Jesus In Me
|Life Line/Independent
|79
|This Is The Day
|Clearvision/Chapel Valley
|80
|He’s Already On His Way
|Old Tradition/Independent
|81
|On A Day Like This
|Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
|82
|Normal Isn’t Coming Back
|Brenda Denney Rhoades/Independent
|83
|He’s My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|84
|Glory Up Ahead
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|85
|Faith In Place
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|86
|Man On The Middle Cross
|Living Faith Quartet/Independent
|87
|Resurrection Morn
|Villines Trio/Independent
|88
|When All The Saints Get Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|89
|He’s Been There
|Aaron Green/Independent
|90
|He Will Calm The Troubled Waters
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|91
|On The King’s Shoulders
|Steeles/StowTown
|92
|Long Time Coming
|Isaiah 61/Independent
|93
|Why Wouldn’t I Run
|Lee Park Worship/Independent
|94
|Love Me Back To Life
|Jordan Family Band/ARS
|95
|He’s Still God
|Of The Day/Independent
|96
|He’s Got The Victory
|Siler Family/Independent
|97
|We Stand Redeemed
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|98
|Original Superman
|Tate Emmons/Independent
|99
|When God Gets A Hold Of You
|Battle Cry/Twelve 21
|100
|The Good The Bad & Ugly
|Justified Qt/ARS
