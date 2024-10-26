October 27, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to The Nelons and The SGN SCOOPS Top 100 Southern Gospel November

scoopsnews07 mins
Autumn Nelon Streetman

1 There’s A Hole In The Heart The Nelons/Daywind
2 Storms I Never See Peach Goldman/StowTown
3 After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
4 Red Words Erwins/StowTown
5 He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads
6 Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
7 He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA
8 Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
9 Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind
10 Something To Shout About Down East Boys/Crossroads
11 Come & See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
12 Praying For The Prodigal Kingsmen/Crossroads
13 It Won’t Be Long Poet Voices/StowTown
14 Another Life To Give The Guardians/Daywind
15 The Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind
16 Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
17 He’s Good To Me The Taylors/StowTown
18 He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven
19 Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads
20 Through The Furnace Sound Street/Crossroads
21 Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown
22 Jesus And Jeans The Sound/Daywind
23 Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent
24 Breaking Boundaries Sunday Drive/StowTown
25 I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads
26 Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
27 You Have Always Been My Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
28 Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
29 There Is Hyssongs/Independent
30 Revival Broke Out Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
31 When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
32 You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
33 Things We Cannot See LeFevre Qt/Daywind
34 The God Who Never Leaves Gloryway/Twelve21
35 I Know There’s A Heaven Kramers/StowTown
36 What I Don’t Know How To Do Mark Bishop/Crossroads
37 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown
38 One Who Can Master’s Voice/Independent
39 When The Saints Begin To Pray Heart To Heart/Independent
40 Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
41 Jesus 1 Death 0 True Song/Daywind
42 Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
43 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent
44 Walk On Water Crabb Family/Daywind
45 Jesus Does Lore Family/Crossroads
46 Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown
47 Blood Bought Child Of The King Exodus/Independent
48 Where Shall I Be Chronicle/Independent
49 It’s Good To Be Here Again New Road 2/Chapel Valley
50 Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
51 Forgiven Joseph Habedank/Daywind
52 Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind
53 Warmin Up Perrys/StowTown
54 Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul Daryl Williams Union/Independent
55 Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads
56 Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent
57 Jesus Leading His Children Home The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
58 Cross Over Allen’s/ARS
59 My Bible Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
60 The Sound Of His Voice Debra Perry & Jaidyns Call/ARS/New Day
61 Praise Taranda Green/StowTown
62 Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads
63 Ole Brother Noah McCray Dove & The Dove Bros/Independent
64 What Are You Waiting On Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
65 Jailhouse Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
66 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
67 Part Of The Family The Littles/Independent
68 Big Tent Revival Freemans/Goldenvine Productions
69 Shoulder To Shoulder Chitans/Crossroads
70 The Day I Get Home Kelly Garner/Independent
71 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
72 Won’t Be Me Lauren,Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
73 Before & After Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
74 Throught The Scars The Promise/Independent
75 I’ve Got More To Go To Heaven For Believers Voice/Independent
76 Unspoken Request Vernon Greeson/Independent
77 I’ll Be Waiting For You Big Mo/Independent
78 Jesus In Me Life Line/Independent
79 This Is The Day Clearvision/Chapel Valley
80 He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent
81 On A Day Like This Derrick Loudermilk Band/Chapel Valley
82 Normal Isn’t Coming Back Brenda Denney Rhoades/Independent
83 He’s My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
84 Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
85 Faith In Place Susan Whisnant/UIA
86 Man On The Middle Cross Living Faith Quartet/Independent
87 Resurrection Morn Villines Trio/Independent
88 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
89 He’s Been There Aaron Green/Independent
90 He Will Calm The Troubled Waters Purpose/Chapel Valley
91 On The King’s Shoulders Steeles/StowTown
92 Long Time Coming Isaiah 61/Independent
93 Why Wouldn’t I Run Lee Park Worship/Independent
94 Love Me Back To Life Jordan Family Band/ARS
95 He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent
96 He’s Got The Victory Siler Family/Independent
97 We Stand Redeemed Southern Plainsmen/Independent
98 Original Superman Tate Emmons/Independent
99 When God Gets A Hold Of You Battle Cry/Twelve 21
100 The Good The Bad & Ugly Justified Qt/ARS

Get Southern Gospel In Your Inbox Here

Related News