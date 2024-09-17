Congratulations to The Whisnants and the SGN SCOOOPS Top 100 SG October(2024)

|1
|He Made A Way
|Whisnants/UIA
|2
|He Sent Him For Me
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|3
|There’s A Hole In The Heart
|The Nelons/Daywind
|4
|Middle Of Nowhere
|Southbound/Daywind
|5
|After All
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|6
|Your Healing Is On The Way
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|7
|Storms I Never See
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|8
|Be Ready
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|9
|There Is
|Hyssongs/Independent
|10
|Something To Shout About
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|11
|Warmin’ Up
|Perrys/StowTown
|12
|You Have Always Been My Shepherd
|Legacy 5/StowTown
|13
|I’ll Get Over It
|Endless Highway/Crossroads
|14
|Another Life To Give
|The Guardians/Daywind
|15
|Praying For The Prodigal
|Kingsmen/Crossroads
|16
|It Won’t Be Long
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|17
|Red Words
|Erwins/StowTown
|18
|Fall Into Place
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|19
|He’s Good To Me
|The Taylors/StowTown
|20
|Revival Broke Out
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|21
|Forgiven
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|22
|Jesus Does
|Lore Family/Crossroads
|23
|He Forgives And Forgets
|Gordon Mote/New Haven
|24
|Come & See
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|25
|The Man On The Middle Cross
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|26
|Through The Furnace
|Sound Street/Crossroads
|27
|Graveyard
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|28
|What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|29
|Until Prayer Changes Me
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|30
|We Are
|River’s Edge/Independent
|31
|Standing Firm
|Bibletones/Independent
|32
|Breaking Boundaries
|Sunday Drive/StowTown
|33
|Made A Mess
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|34
|Dear Heavenly Father
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|35
|The God Who Never Leaves
|Gloryway/Independent
|36
|Things We Cannot See
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|37
|God Is Listening
|Truimphant Qt/StowTown
|38
|Wings Of A Dove
|Jonathan Wilburn(Inspirations)/Daywind
|39
|Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul
|Darryl Williams Union/Independent
|40
|More Than You Know
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|41
|He Pilots My Ship
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|42
|Jeans And Jesus
|The Sound/Daywind
|43
|Family
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|44
|Find My Hallelujah
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|45
|You’ll Find Him There
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|46
|Take All Of Me
|3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
|47
|One Who Can
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|48
|Shoulder To Shoulder
|Chitans/Crossroads
|49
|Jailhouse
|Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
|50
|Back In The Grave
|Promiseland Qt/StowTown
|51
|I Believe
|Sonny Clardy/Independent
|52
|Jesus 1 Death 0
|True Song/Daywind
|53
|My Bible
|Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
|54
|Part Of The Family
|The Littles/Independent
|55
|When God Dips His Pen Of Love In My Heart
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|56
|Why Should I Start Doubting Now
|Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Recor
|57
|When I Lift Up My Head
|High Road/Daywind
|58
|Praise The Lord
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|59
|Until It Was Me
|Doug Anderson/StowTown
|60
|Covered
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
|61
|Ole Brother Noah
|McCray Dove & The Dove Bros/Independent
|62
|Jesus Leading His Children Home
|The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
|63
|The Day I Get Home
|Kelly Garner/Independent
|64
|Going Where He Lives
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|65
|Death Of Me
|Browders/Dream Big
|66
|Walk On Water
|Crabb Family/Daywind
|67
|Front Porch Sittin’
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|68
|I’m Going There
|Michael Combs/Independent
|69
|Where Shall I Be
|Chronicle/Independent
|70
|I Know There’s A Heaven
|Kramers/StowTown
|71
|Take It To The Cross
|Mercys Well/Independent
|72
|He Loves The Broken
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|73
|Thank You Jesus For The Blood
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|74
|Blood Bought Child Of The King
|Exodus/Independent
|75
|He’s Already On His Way
|Old Tradition/Independent
|76
|Turn Your Eyes
|Sacred Harmony/Independent
|77
|This Is The Day
|Clearvision/Chapel Valley
|78
|Normal Isn’t Coming Back
|Brenda Denney Rhoades/Independent
|79
|When It’s All Over But The Shoutin’
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|80
|Through The Scars
|The Promise/Independent
|81
|He Is My Healer
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|82
|One Day
|Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
|83
|Before & After
|Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
|84
|He Sat Down
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|85
|A Little More Grace
|Rumfelt Family/Independent
|86
|When All The Saints Get Home
|The Journeys/Chapel Valley
|87
|He’s Been There
|Aaron Green/Independent
|88
|We Stand Redeemed
|Southern Plainsmen/Independent
|89
|Unspoken Request
|Vernon Greeson/Independent
|90
|Jesus In Me
|Life Line/Independent
|91
|He’s Still God
|Of The Day/Independent
|92
|Man On The Middle Cross
|Living Faith Quartet/Independent
|93
|Resurrection Morn
|Villines Trio/Independent
|94
|He Will Calm The Troubled Waters
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|95
|Long Time Coming
|Isaiah 61/Independent
|96
|I’ve Got More To Go To Heaven For
|Believers Voice/Independent
|97
|I Have A Song
|Joyaires/Independent
|98
|It’s Good To Be Here Again
|New Road 2/Chapel Valley
|99
|Glorious Tomorrow
|Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
|100
|Pray Like That
|The Bates/REAL Gospel Music Records
Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here