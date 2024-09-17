September 20, 2024

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to The Whisnants and the SGN SCOOOPS Top 100 SG October(2024)

scoopsnews07 mins
Whisnants

 

1 He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA
2 He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads
3 There’s A Hole In The Heart The Nelons/Daywind
4 Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind
5 After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
6 Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind
7 Storms I Never See Peach Goldman/StowTown
8 Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
9 There Is Hyssongs/Independent
10 Something To Shout About Down East Boys/Crossroads
11 Warmin’ Up Perrys/StowTown
12 You Have Always Been My Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown
13 I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads
14 Another Life To Give The Guardians/Daywind
15 Praying For The Prodigal Kingsmen/Crossroads
16 It Won’t Be Long Poet Voices/StowTown
17 Red Words Erwins/StowTown
18 Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
19 He’s Good To Me The Taylors/StowTown
20 Revival Broke Out Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
21 Forgiven Joseph Habedank/Daywind
22 Jesus Does Lore Family/Crossroads
23 He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven
24 Come & See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
25 The Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind
26 Through The Furnace Sound Street/Crossroads
27 Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads
28 What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does Mark Bishop/Crossroads
29 Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
30 We Are River’s Edge/Independent
31 Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent
32 Breaking Boundaries Sunday Drive/StowTown
33 Made A Mess Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
34 Dear Heavenly Father 11th Hour/Crossroads
35 The God Who Never Leaves Gloryway/Independent
36 Things We Cannot See LeFevre Qt/Daywind
37 God Is Listening Truimphant Qt/StowTown
38 Wings Of A Dove Jonathan Wilburn(Inspirations)/Daywind
39 Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul Darryl Williams Union/Independent
40 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent
41 He Pilots My Ship Tribute Qt/Daywind
42 Jeans And Jesus The Sound/Daywind
43 Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
44 Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
45 You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
46 Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads
47 One Who Can Master’s Voice/Independent
48 Shoulder To Shoulder Chitans/Crossroads
49 Jailhouse Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent
50 Back In The Grave Promiseland Qt/StowTown
51 I Believe Sonny Clardy/Independent
52 Jesus 1 Death 0 True Song/Daywind
53 My Bible Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records
54 Part Of The Family The Littles/Independent
55 When God Dips His Pen Of Love In My Heart Phillips & Banks/Independent
56 Why Should I Start Doubting Now Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Recor
57 When I Lift Up My Head High Road/Daywind
58 Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown
59 Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown
60 Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind
61 Ole Brother Noah McCray Dove & The Dove Bros/Independent
62 Jesus Leading His Children Home The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records
63 The Day I Get Home Kelly Garner/Independent
64 Going Where He Lives The Pylant Family/Independent
65 Death Of Me Browders/Dream Big
66 Walk On Water Crabb Family/Daywind
67 Front Porch Sittin’ Zane & Donna King/StowTown
68 I’m Going There Michael Combs/Independent
69 Where Shall I Be Chronicle/Independent
70 I Know There’s A Heaven Kramers/StowTown
71 Take It To The Cross Mercys Well/Independent
72 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
73 Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads
74 Blood Bought Child Of The King Exodus/Independent
75 He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent
76 Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent
77 This Is The Day Clearvision/Chapel Valley
78 Normal Isn’t Coming Back Brenda Denney Rhoades/Independent
79 When It’s All Over But The Shoutin’ Ferguson Family/Independent
80 Through The Scars The Promise/Independent
81 He Is My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent
82 One Day Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley
83 Before & After Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
84 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
85 A Little More Grace Rumfelt Family/Independent
86 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley
87 He’s Been There Aaron Green/Independent
88 We Stand Redeemed Southern Plainsmen/Independent
89 Unspoken Request Vernon Greeson/Independent
90 Jesus In Me Life Line/Independent
91 He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent
92 Man On The Middle Cross Living Faith Quartet/Independent
93 Resurrection Morn Villines Trio/Independent
94 He Will Calm The Troubled Waters Purpose/Chapel Valley
95 Long Time Coming Isaiah 61/Independent
96 I’ve Got More To Go To Heaven For Believers Voice/Independent
97 I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent
98 It’s Good To Be Here Again New Road 2/Chapel Valley
99 Glorious Tomorrow Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA
100 Pray Like That The Bates/REAL Gospel Music Records

