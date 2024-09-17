Congratulations to The Whisnants and the SGN SCOOOPS Top 100 SG October(2024)

1 He Made A Way Whisnants/UIA

2 He Sent Him For Me Inspirations/Crossroads

3 There’s A Hole In The Heart The Nelons/Daywind

4 Middle Of Nowhere Southbound/Daywind

5 After All Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

6 Your Healing Is On The Way Greater Vision/Daywind

7 Storms I Never See Peach Goldman/StowTown

8 Be Ready Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

9 There Is Hyssongs/Independent

10 Something To Shout About Down East Boys/Crossroads

11 Warmin’ Up Perrys/StowTown

12 You Have Always Been My Shepherd Legacy 5/StowTown

13 I’ll Get Over It Endless Highway/Crossroads

14 Another Life To Give The Guardians/Daywind

15 Praying For The Prodigal Kingsmen/Crossroads

16 It Won’t Be Long Poet Voices/StowTown

17 Red Words Erwins/StowTown

18 Fall Into Place Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

19 He’s Good To Me The Taylors/StowTown

20 Revival Broke Out Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

21 Forgiven Joseph Habedank/Daywind

22 Jesus Does Lore Family/Crossroads

23 He Forgives And Forgets Gordon Mote/New Haven

24 Come & See Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

25 The Man On The Middle Cross Scotty Inman/Daywind

26 Through The Furnace Sound Street/Crossroads

27 Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads

28 What I Don’t Know How To Do Jesus Does Mark Bishop/Crossroads

29 Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

30 We Are River’s Edge/Independent

31 Standing Firm Bibletones/Independent

32 Breaking Boundaries Sunday Drive/StowTown

33 Made A Mess Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

34 Dear Heavenly Father 11th Hour/Crossroads

35 The God Who Never Leaves Gloryway/Independent

36 Things We Cannot See LeFevre Qt/Daywind

37 God Is Listening Truimphant Qt/StowTown

38 Wings Of A Dove Jonathan Wilburn(Inspirations)/Daywind

39 Hallelujah He Hideth My Soul Darryl Williams Union/Independent

40 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent

41 He Pilots My Ship Tribute Qt/Daywind

42 Jeans And Jesus The Sound/Daywind

43 Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

44 Find My Hallelujah 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent

45 You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

46 Take All Of Me 3 Heath Brothers/Crossroads

47 One Who Can Master’s Voice/Independent

48 Shoulder To Shoulder Chitans/Crossroads

49 Jailhouse Inspirationals Qt Of Texas/Independent

50 Back In The Grave Promiseland Qt/StowTown

51 I Believe Sonny Clardy/Independent

52 Jesus 1 Death 0 True Song/Daywind

53 My Bible Les Butler & Friends/FMG/REAL Records

54 Part Of The Family The Littles/Independent

55 When God Dips His Pen Of Love In My Heart Phillips & Banks/Independent

56 Why Should I Start Doubting Now Fields Of Grace/REAL Southern Gospel Recor

57 When I Lift Up My Head High Road/Daywind

58 Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown

59 Until It Was Me Doug Anderson/StowTown

60 Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind

61 Ole Brother Noah McCray Dove & The Dove Bros/Independent

62 Jesus Leading His Children Home The Williamsons/FMG/REAL Records

63 The Day I Get Home Kelly Garner/Independent

64 Going Where He Lives The Pylant Family/Independent

65 Death Of Me Browders/Dream Big

66 Walk On Water Crabb Family/Daywind

67 Front Porch Sittin’ Zane & Donna King/StowTown

68 I’m Going There Michael Combs/Independent

69 Where Shall I Be Chronicle/Independent

70 I Know There’s A Heaven Kramers/StowTown

71 Take It To The Cross Mercys Well/Independent

72 He Loves The Broken Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

73 Thank You Jesus For The Blood Lauren Talley/Crossroads

74 Blood Bought Child Of The King Exodus/Independent

75 He’s Already On His Way Old Tradition/Independent

76 Turn Your Eyes Sacred Harmony/Independent

77 This Is The Day Clearvision/Chapel Valley

78 Normal Isn’t Coming Back Brenda Denney Rhoades/Independent

79 When It’s All Over But The Shoutin’ Ferguson Family/Independent

80 Through The Scars The Promise/Independent

81 He Is My Healer Debra Schultz/Independent

82 One Day Troy Burns Family/Chapel Valley

83 Before & After Murray Galloway & Company/Independent

84 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

85 A Little More Grace Rumfelt Family/Independent

86 When All The Saints Get Home The Journeys/Chapel Valley

87 He’s Been There Aaron Green/Independent

88 We Stand Redeemed Southern Plainsmen/Independent

89 Unspoken Request Vernon Greeson/Independent

90 Jesus In Me Life Line/Independent

91 He’s Still God Of The Day/Independent

92 Man On The Middle Cross Living Faith Quartet/Independent

93 Resurrection Morn Villines Trio/Independent

94 He Will Calm The Troubled Waters Purpose/Chapel Valley

95 Long Time Coming Isaiah 61/Independent

96 I’ve Got More To Go To Heaven For Believers Voice/Independent

97 I Have A Song Joyaires/Independent

98 It’s Good To Be Here Again New Road 2/Chapel Valley

99 Glorious Tomorrow Austin & Ethan Whisnant/UIA