Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and the Top 100 Southern Gospel (April 2025)

|1
|Come On Let’s Go To That Land
|Tribute Qt/Daywind
|2
|Things We Cannot Change
|LeFevre Qt/Daywind
|3
|Jesus Walked In
|Joseph Habedank/Daywind
|4
|Big Ole Stone
|Triumphant Qt/StowTown
|5
|Bigger On The Inside
|Legacy Five/StowTown
|6
|Can He, Could He And Would He
|Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
|7
|Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus
|Booth Brothers/StowTown
|8
|Grateful For The Gospel
|Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
|9
|You Can’t Hurry God
|The Perrys/StowTown
|10
|I Left It In The Water
|Southbound/Daywind
|11
|My Names Already There
|Inspirations/Crossroads
|12
|If Not For Christ
|Whisnants/UIA
|13
|I’d Rather Hear Preachin’
|Greater Vision/Daywind
|14
|You’ll Find Him There
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
|15
|Rock Bottom
|11th Hour/Crossroads
|16
|What Are You Waiting For
|Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
|17
|We Still Believe
|Hyssongs/Independent
|18
|I Just Stopped By On My Way Home
|The Kingsmen/Crossroads
|19
|More Than You Know
|Tim Livingston/Independent
|20
|When It’s Gone For Good
|Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
|21
|Praise The Lord
|Collingsworth Family/StowTown
|22
|The Hour I First Believed
|Promisedland Qt/StowTown
|23
|Old Blind Bartimaeus
|Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
|24
|God Won’t
|Nelons( Autumn Nelon Streetman)/Daywind
|25
|I Remember Lost
|Poet Voices/StowTown
|26
|None But Jesus
|Erwins/StowTown
|27
|Mercy River
|Down East Boys/Crossroads
|28
|By Grace
|The Lore Family/Crossroads
|29
|Glory Up Ahead
|Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
|30
|The Good, Bad and The Ugly
|Justified Qt/ARS
|31
|Sunshine On A Cloudy Day
|Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
|32
|That’s What Faith Looks Like
|Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
|33
|Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song)
|Michael Combs/Independent
|34
|Life Giving Us Life
|Peach Goldman/StowTown
|35
|Message To The World
|The Williamsons/Independent
|36
|Not Today
|Phillips & Banks/Independent
|37
|Golgotha’s Call
|Bibletones/Independent
|38
|Until Prayer Changes Me
|Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
|39
|No One Greater
|The Browns/StowTown
|40
|Family
|Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
|41
|Love Em’ Where They Are
|Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
|42
|Resurrection Morn
|The Villines Trio/Independent
|43
|2nd Opinions
|Master’s Voice/Independent
|44
|Something Better
|Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
|45
|God Has Heard Your Cry
|The Taylors/StowTown
|46
|Count For Something
|Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
|47
|Kick Up My Heels And Sing
|The Guardians/Daywind
|48
|Everyday Saints
|Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
|49
|He Remembers My Sin No More
|Kramers/StowTown
|50
|The Christ Of The Cross
|Ferguson Family/Independent
|51
|Let Us Come Together
|Browders/Dream Big Music
|52
|Somebody’s Storm
|Fields Of Grace/FMG
|53
|God Has A Way
|Chronicle/Independent
|54
|Just Keep Your Eyes On Jesus
|Adoration Qt/Independent
|55
|I Pray About It
|The Shepherds/Independent
|56
|A Lovely Tapestry
|Mark Bishop/Crossroads
|57
|One Day
|Troy Burns Family/Independent
|58
|Motel Bible
|Scotty Inman/Daywind
|59
|Everything Good
|Zane & Donna King/StowTown
|60
|Blessings Of Obedience
|Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
|61
|Barrabas
|Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day
|62
|Won’t Be Me
|Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
|63
|Graveyard
|Anthem Edition/Crossroads
|64
|Covered
|Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind/New Day
|65
|On The King’s Shoulders
|Steeles/StowTown
|66
|Here I’ll Stand
|REAL Southern Gospel/REAL Southern Gosp
|67
|In The Sweet Forever
|The Littles/Independent
|68
|Nothing Greater Than Grace
|Mercys Well/Independent
|69
|Getting Ready To Go
|River’s Edge/Independent
|70
|Praise
|Taranda Greene/StowTown
|71
|Who Is He In Yonder Stall
|Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
|72
|He Sat Down
|Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
|73
|Good Ole Gospel Song
|Kelly Garner/Independent
|74
|Mercy Came Running
|Lifeline/Independent
|75
|He Knows The Way
|The Pylant Family/Independent
|76
|Child Of God
|Shirah Brothers/Independent
|77
|All Of God’s Children
|Right Road Qt/Independent
|78
|When God Gets A Hold Of You
|Battle Cry/Twevle 21
|79
|One Touch From Jesus
|Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
|80
|I’ve Been To The Cross
|Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
|81
|Who Is Like The Lord
|Daryl Williams Union/Independent
|82
|This Ain’t That Song
|Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
|83
|Faith In Place
|Susan Whisnant/UIA
|84
|Moment Of Hope
|Buddy Mullins (with GVB)StowTown
|85
|There’s A River
|High Road/Daywind
|86
|Goodness And Mercy
|Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
|87
|The Son Came Down
|Lauren Talley/Crossroads
|88
|Holy Place
|Todd Tilghman/Independent
|89
|One Stone Rolled Away
|Skaggs & Company/Independent
|90
|I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace
|4 Calvary Qt/Independent
|91
|Better Felt Than Told
|Brandon Rowell/Independent
|92
|Limitless God
|8th Street/ARS
|93
|Go Tell
|Of The Day/Independent
|94
|The Altar And The Cross
|Frosts/Independent
|95
|He Said It Is Finished
|Debra Schultz/Independent
|96
|Beyond The Grave
|Big Mo/Independent
|97
|When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down
|Purpose/Chapel Valley
|98
|Jailhouse
|Inspirationals Of Texas/FMG
|99
|I Saw Angels Today
|2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
|100
|What I Need Today
|Dave Melton Family/Independent
