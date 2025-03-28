Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and the Top 100 Southern Gospel (April 2025)

1 Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind

2 Things We Cannot Change LeFevre Qt/Daywind

3 Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind

4 Big Ole Stone Triumphant Qt/StowTown

5 Bigger On The Inside Legacy Five/StowTown

6 Can He, Could He And Would He Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road

7 Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus Booth Brothers/StowTown

8 Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind

9 You Can’t Hurry God The Perrys/StowTown

10 I Left It In The Water Southbound/Daywind

11 My Names Already There Inspirations/Crossroads

12 If Not For Christ Whisnants/UIA

13 I’d Rather Hear Preachin’ Greater Vision/Daywind

14 You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown

15 Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads

16 What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day

17 We Still Believe Hyssongs/Independent

18 I Just Stopped By On My Way Home The Kingsmen/Crossroads

19 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent

20 When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony

21 Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown

22 The Hour I First Believed Promisedland Qt/StowTown

23 Old Blind Bartimaeus Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind

24 God Won’t Nelons( Autumn Nelon Streetman)/Daywind

25 I Remember Lost Poet Voices/StowTown

26 None But Jesus Erwins/StowTown

27 Mercy River Down East Boys/Crossroads

28 By Grace The Lore Family/Crossroads

29 Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian

30 The Good, Bad and The Ugly Justified Qt/ARS

31 Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music

32 That’s What Faith Looks Like Karen Peck & New River/Daywind

33 Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song) Michael Combs/Independent

34 Life Giving Us Life Peach Goldman/StowTown

35 Message To The World The Williamsons/Independent

36 Not Today Phillips & Banks/Independent

37 Golgotha’s Call Bibletones/Independent

38 Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads

39 No One Greater The Browns/StowTown

40 Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent

41 Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music

42 Resurrection Morn The Villines Trio/Independent

43 2nd Opinions Master’s Voice/Independent

44 Something Better Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent

45 God Has Heard Your Cry The Taylors/StowTown

46 Count For Something Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads

47 Kick Up My Heels And Sing The Guardians/Daywind

48 Everyday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day

49 He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown

50 The Christ Of The Cross Ferguson Family/Independent

51 Let Us Come Together Browders/Dream Big Music

52 Somebody’s Storm Fields Of Grace/FMG

53 God Has A Way Chronicle/Independent

54 Just Keep Your Eyes On Jesus Adoration Qt/Independent

55 I Pray About It The Shepherds/Independent

56 A Lovely Tapestry Mark Bishop/Crossroads

57 One Day Troy Burns Family/Independent

58 Motel Bible Scotty Inman/Daywind

59 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown

60 Blessings Of Obedience Murray Galloway & Company/Independent

61 Barrabas Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day

62 Won’t Be Me Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads

63 Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads

64 Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind/New Day

65 On The King’s Shoulders Steeles/StowTown

66 Here I’ll Stand REAL Southern Gospel/REAL Southern Gosp

67 In The Sweet Forever The Littles/Independent

68 Nothing Greater Than Grace Mercys Well/Independent

69 Getting Ready To Go River’s Edge/Independent

70 Praise Taranda Greene/StowTown

71 Who Is He In Yonder Stall Mylon Hayes Family/UIA

72 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music

73 Good Ole Gospel Song Kelly Garner/Independent

74 Mercy Came Running Lifeline/Independent

75 He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent

76 Child Of God Shirah Brothers/Independent

77 All Of God’s Children Right Road Qt/Independent

78 When God Gets A Hold Of You Battle Cry/Twevle 21

79 One Touch From Jesus Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley

80 I’ve Been To The Cross Isaiah 61/Twevle 21

81 Who Is Like The Lord Daryl Williams Union/Independent

82 This Ain’t That Song Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent

83 Faith In Place Susan Whisnant/UIA

84 Moment Of Hope Buddy Mullins (with GVB)StowTown

85 There’s A River High Road/Daywind

86 Goodness And Mercy Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day

87 The Son Came Down Lauren Talley/Crossroads

88 Holy Place Todd Tilghman/Independent

89 One Stone Rolled Away Skaggs & Company/Independent

90 I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace 4 Calvary Qt/Independent

91 Better Felt Than Told Brandon Rowell/Independent

92 Limitless God 8th Street/ARS

93 Go Tell Of The Day/Independent

94 The Altar And The Cross Frosts/Independent

95 He Said It Is Finished Debra Schultz/Independent

96 Beyond The Grave Big Mo/Independent

97 When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down Purpose/Chapel Valley

98 Jailhouse Inspirationals Of Texas/FMG

99 I Saw Angels Today 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent