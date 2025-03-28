March 29, 2025

Southern Gospel News SGNScoops Digital

Gospel Music News and Information & Home of the Diamond Awards

Congratulations to Tribute Quartet and the Top 100 Southern Gospel (April 2025)

scoopsnews07 mins
Tribute Quartet

 

1 Come On Let’s Go To That Land Tribute Qt/Daywind
2 Things We Cannot Change LeFevre Qt/Daywind
3 Jesus Walked In Joseph Habedank/Daywind
4 Big Ole Stone Triumphant Qt/StowTown
5 Bigger On The Inside Legacy Five/StowTown
6 Can He, Could He And Would He Mark Trammell Qt/Crimson Road
7 Keep Turning Your Eyes On Jesus Booth Brothers/StowTown
8 Grateful For The Gospel Brian Free & Assurance/Daywind
9 You Can’t Hurry God The Perrys/StowTown
10 I Left It In The Water Southbound/Daywind
11 My Names Already There Inspirations/Crossroads
12 If Not For Christ Whisnants/UIA
13 I’d Rather Hear Preachin’ Greater Vision/Daywind
14 You’ll Find Him There Ernie Haase & Signature Sound/StowTown
15 Rock Bottom 11th Hour/Crossroads
16 What Are You Waiting For Tim Menzies/ARS/New Day
17 We Still Believe Hyssongs/Independent
18 I Just Stopped By On My Way Home The Kingsmen/Crossroads
19 More Than You Know Tim Livingston/Independent
20 When It’s Gone For Good Gold City/New Haven/Provident-Sony
21 Praise The Lord Collingsworth Family/StowTown
22 The Hour I First Believed Promisedland Qt/StowTown
23 Old Blind Bartimaeus Jonathan Wilburn/Daywind
24 God Won’t Nelons( Autumn Nelon Streetman)/Daywind
25 I Remember Lost Poet Voices/StowTown
26 None But Jesus Erwins/StowTown
27 Mercy River Down East Boys/Crossroads
28 By Grace The Lore Family/Crossroads
29 Glory Up Ahead Hoppers/Gaither Music/Capital Christian
30 The Good, Bad and The Ugly Justified Qt/ARS
31 Sunshine On A Cloudy Day Jeff & Sheri Easter/Gaither Music
32 That’s What Faith Looks Like Karen Peck & New River/Daywind
33 Going Home With Jesus (Enoch’s Song) Michael Combs/Independent
34 Life Giving Us Life Peach Goldman/StowTown
35 Message To The World The Williamsons/Independent
36 Not Today Phillips & Banks/Independent
37 Golgotha’s Call Bibletones/Independent
38 Until Prayer Changes Me Kingdom Heirs/Crossroads
39 No One Greater The Browns/StowTown
40 Family Josh & Ashley Franks/Independent
41 Love Em’ Where They Are Gaither Vocal Band/Spring House Music
42 Resurrection Morn The Villines Trio/Independent
43 2nd Opinions Master’s Voice/Independent
44 Something Better Mark Dubbeld Family/Independent
45 God Has Heard Your Cry The Taylors/StowTown
46 Count For Something Jay Stone Singers/Crossroads
47 Kick Up My Heels And Sing The Guardians/Daywind
48 Everyday Saints Steve Ladd/ARS/New Day
49 He Remembers My Sin No More Kramers/StowTown
50 The Christ Of The Cross Ferguson Family/Independent
51 Let Us Come Together Browders/Dream Big Music
52 Somebody’s Storm Fields Of Grace/FMG
53 God Has A Way Chronicle/Independent
54 Just Keep Your Eyes On Jesus Adoration Qt/Independent
55 I Pray About It The Shepherds/Independent
56 A Lovely Tapestry Mark Bishop/Crossroads
57 One Day Troy Burns Family/Independent
58 Motel Bible Scotty Inman/Daywind
59 Everything Good Zane & Donna King/StowTown
60 Blessings Of Obedience Murray Galloway & Company/Independent
61 Barrabas Tate Emmons/ARS/New Day
62 Won’t Be Me Lauren, Amber & Kenna/Crossroads
63 Graveyard Anthem Edition/Crossroads
64 Covered Jim & Melissa Brady/Daywind/New Day
65 On The King’s Shoulders Steeles/StowTown
66 Here I’ll Stand REAL Southern Gospel/REAL Southern Gosp
67 In The Sweet Forever The Littles/Independent
68 Nothing Greater Than Grace Mercys Well/Independent
69 Getting Ready To Go River’s Edge/Independent
70 Praise Taranda Greene/StowTown
71 Who Is He In Yonder Stall Mylon Hayes Family/UIA
72 He Sat Down Greg Sullivan/Resting Place Music
73 Good Ole Gospel Song Kelly Garner/Independent
74 Mercy Came Running Lifeline/Independent
75 He Knows The Way The Pylant Family/Independent
76 Child Of God Shirah Brothers/Independent
77 All Of God’s Children Right Road Qt/Independent
78 When God Gets A Hold Of You Battle Cry/Twevle 21
79 One Touch From Jesus Melissa Evans/Chapel Valley
80 I’ve Been To The Cross Isaiah 61/Twevle 21
81 Who Is Like The Lord Daryl Williams Union/Independent
82 This Ain’t That Song Blake & Jenna Bolerjack/Independent
83 Faith In Place Susan Whisnant/UIA
84 Moment Of Hope Buddy Mullins (with GVB)StowTown
85 There’s A River High Road/Daywind
86 Goodness And Mercy Lee Park Worship/Vital Records/New Day
87 The Son Came Down Lauren Talley/Crossroads
88 Holy Place Todd Tilghman/Independent
89 One Stone Rolled Away Skaggs & Company/Independent
90 I Love To Sing About Amazing Grace 4 Calvary Qt/Independent
91 Better Felt Than Told Brandon Rowell/Independent
92 Limitless God 8th Street/ARS
93 Go Tell Of The Day/Independent
94 The Altar And The Cross Frosts/Independent
95 He Said It Is Finished Debra Schultz/Independent
96 Beyond The Grave Big Mo/Independent
97 When I Lay My Heavy Burdens Down Purpose/Chapel Valley
98 Jailhouse Inspirationals Of Texas/FMG
99 I Saw Angels Today 2nd Chance Ministries/Independent
100 What I Need Today Dave Melton Family/Independent

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here

Related News