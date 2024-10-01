DAMON MOORMAN RECEIVES PRESIDENT’S IMPACT AWARD

PIGEON FORGE, TN Damon Moorman receives the President’s Impact Award from the Southern Gospel Promoters Association President, Paul Pitts. He presented Moorman with the prestigious award at the SGPA’s 2024 Artist Showcase and Breakfast on Friday, September 27, 2024. The awards ceremony took place at the Biblical Times Theater in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Moorman, a promoter at Epworth Concerts orchestrates the yearly concerts at Epworth Church located at 105 W 8th St, Matthews, IN.

President Paul Pitts remarks, “We are proud of Damon and all the hard work he has done to bring great Gospel Music into the Mid-East of Indiana. Through his continuous efforts and multiple concerts, he has made a great positive impact on the area and those that make it their home.”

President, Paul Pitts, all SGPA Board Members, and Promoters of the SGPA, wish to congratulate Damon for being the second recipient of the SGPA President’s Impact Award.

