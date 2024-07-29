DAYWIND MUSIC GROUP ISSUES STATEMENT ON THE DEVASTATING LOSS OF THE BELOVED MEMBERS OF THE NELON FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FRIDAY’S PLANE CRASH

ALL SEVEN ABOARD THE PLANE PERISHED

NASHVILLE, Tenn. One of America’s most cherished Gospel music families, The Nelons, was involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday afternoon. The family was en route to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska when the accident occurred. The crash claimed the lives of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, their daughter Amber and son-in-law Nathan Kistler, their assistant Melodi Hodges, and the pilot Larry Haynie and his wife Melissa. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is currently investigating the accident.

Daywind Music Group’s Ed Leonard states, “The Daywind Music Group family is devastated by the news of the passing of several members of the Nelons in a plane crash on Friday. We pray that God’s peace and love cover the surviving member, Autumn Nelon Streetman, and her husband, Jamie, along with the Clark, Hodges, Kistler, and Haynie families, following the loss of Kelly Nelon Clark, Jason Clark, Amber Nelon Kistler, Nathan Kistler, and their close friends Melodi Hodges, Larry Haynie, and Melissa Haynie, who traveled with them on the flight. In this time of unimaginable grief for these families, we know that our beloved artist and their friends are in the arms of Jesus Christ whom the Nelons spent their entire careers singing about as they spread His Gospel around the world. We stand on His promises today as we grieve the loss of our precious Daywind family members.”

Autumn Nelon Streetman, the youngest member of the Nelons and daughter of Kelly Nelon Clark and Jason Clark, and Autumn’s husband, Jamie Streetman, were not on the plane and arrived safely in Seattle. They were notified of the accident and brought to the hotel where fellow artists, including Bill and Gloria Gaither, gathered to support them. The community joined together to pray, sing, and offer their heartfelt condolences, pledging unwavering support during this difficult time.

Autumn and Jamie will return home to be with Kelly’s brother, Todd Nelon, and his wife, Rhonda, as they begin to navigate the challenging days ahead. The Nelon family, along with the Kistler, Haynie, and Hodges families, need your thoughts and prayers.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here