Dixie Revival announces new addition to band.

We would like to welcome Jarrod Patton of The Talent Family to the DR family in the role of bassist. Jarrod also plays acoustic guitar and banjo. He comes from a long line of musical talent and is excited to join us on stage on our mission of presenting Jesus to people in our non-traditional way. We are excited to have him on the journey with us and look forward to see how God uses his abilities! Welcome brother!!!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

